1,200-km range, 10-min charge: Toyota near solid-state battery breakthrough

Japanese automaker Toyota is close to being able to manufacture solid-state batteries at the same pace as existing batteries for electric vehicles, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Monday. It said that mass production of solid-state batteries may start by 2027 or 2028.

The automaker recently said it has reached a breakthrough that could halve the cost and size of these batteries. If successful, Toyota said that solid-state batteries will double the range of EVs up to 1,200 km. The charging time will be 10 minutes or less.

Last week, Toyota agreed to work with Idemitsu, a major Japanese oil company, on technology for mass production of solid-state batteries.

According to the Associated Press, the deal is important for Toyota, which has promised to speed up its battery EV offerings and catch up after having fallen behind rivals like Tesla and China's BYD. Toyota lags partly because of its success in hybrids, like the Prius, equipped with petrol engines and battery-powered motors.

"With repeated efforts involving trial and error, we have succeeded in developing a material that is more stable and less prone to crack," Toyota chief executive Koji Sato had then told reporters.

"The future of mobility lies in the tie-up between the auto and energy sectors, including this innovation hailing from Japan," he said.

Idemitsu has been researching basic technologies for all-solid-state batteries since 2001. Toyota started in 2006. Kito said recent innovations will help the batteries now in the works overcome the edge lithium-ion batteries have had over EVs.

Many of the world's top automakers are working on solid-state batteries, including Toyota's domestic rival Nissan and American manufacturer Ford.

What are solid-state batteries, and how are they different from Li-ion?

A solid-state battery is made up of a cathode, anode, and solid electrolyte. It is different from lithium-ion batteries that use liquid electrolyte. The current Li-ion batteries risk damage, such as swelling or leakage, as they use liquid electrolytes. They are also more prone to catching fire.

However, a solid-state battery with solid electrolyte negates these worries and provides more stability with a solid structure. It also increases the device's safety, even if the battery is damaged.

According to FT, solid-state batteries are essential for mass commercialising battery-powered EVs.

"The era of the solid-state battery is right around the corner," said Idemistu's CEO Shunichi Kito, announcing the deal with Toyota.