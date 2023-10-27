Markets snap 6-day losing run; Sensex jumps 635 pts, Nifty nears 19,050

Stock market highlights: Mirroring positive moves in Asia, Indian markets regained some lost ground on Friday as they snapped their six-day losing run. The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 635 points, or 1 per cent, to settle at 63,783 levels, while the Nifty50 shut shop 190 points higher at 19,047.

HCL Tech, Adani Enterprises, Axis bank, Coal India, SBI, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, ONGC, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, Cipla, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, Infosys, and L&T were the top large-cap gainers, up in the range of 1.5 per cent to 3 per cent.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices surged 1.7 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively.

With today's rebound, the volatility index, India VIX, eased nearly 8 per cent today to around 11 levels.

Meanwhile, among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank index jumped 4 per cent, Nifty Media index 2.6 per cent, and Nifty Realty index 1.9 per cent. All other indices gained between 0.6 per cent and 1.4 per cent.