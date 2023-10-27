Markets snap 6-day losing run; Sensex jumps 635 pts, Nifty nears 19,050
Closing Bell on October 27, 2023: Among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank index jumped 4 per cent today
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market highlights: Mirroring positive moves in Asia, Indian markets regained some lost ground on Friday as they snapped their six-day losing run. The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 635 points, or 1 per cent, to settle at 63,783 levels, while the Nifty50 shut shop 190 points higher at 19,047.
HCL Tech, Adani Enterprises, Axis bank, Coal India, SBI, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, ONGC, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, Cipla, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, Infosys, and L&T were the top large-cap gainers, up in the range of 1.5 per cent to 3 per cent.
READ: Reasons behind market rally on Friday
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices surged 1.7 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively.
With today's rebound, the volatility index, India VIX, eased nearly 8 per cent today to around 11 levels.
Meanwhile, among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank index jumped 4 per cent, Nifty Media index 2.6 per cent, and Nifty Realty index 1.9 per cent. All other indices gained between 0.6 per cent and 1.4 per cent.
No article available in this category.
Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE MARKET WRAP Markets Dalal Street Crude Oil Price stock market trading global market rout Markets Sensex Nifty Midcap smallcap stocks Reliance Industries Maruti Suzuki Cipla SBI Card Q2 results Market news
First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 7:35 AM IST