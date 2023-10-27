close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Markets snap 6-day losing run; Sensex jumps 635 pts, Nifty nears 19,050

Closing Bell on October 27, 2023: Among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank index jumped 4 per cent today

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex

(Photo: Bloomberg)

Stock market highlights: Mirroring positive moves in Asia, Indian markets regained some lost ground on Friday as they snapped their six-day losing run. The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 635 points, or 1 per cent, to settle at 63,783 levels, while the Nifty50 shut shop 190 points higher at 19,047. 

HCL Tech, Adani Enterprises, Axis bank, Coal India, SBI, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, ONGC, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, Cipla, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, Infosys, and L&T were the top large-cap gainers, up in the range of 1.5 per cent to 3 per cent.

READ: Reasons behind market rally on Friday

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices surged 1.7 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively.

With today's rebound, the volatility index, India VIX, eased nearly 8 per cent today to around 11 levels.

Meanwhile, among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank index jumped 4 per cent, Nifty Media index 2.6 per cent, and Nifty Realty index 1.9 per cent. All other indices gained between 0.6 per cent and 1.4 per cent. 

No article available in this category.

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE MARKET WRAP Markets Dalal Street Crude Oil Price stock market trading global market rout Markets Sensex Nifty Midcap smallcap stocks Reliance Industries Maruti Suzuki Cipla SBI Card Q2 results Market news

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon