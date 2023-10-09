STOCK MARKET LIVE: Gift Nifty below 19,650; Energy, IT shares in focus

Stock market LIVE updates on October 09, 2023: The sudden escalation of war between Israel and Palestine-based militant group Hamas is likely to weigh on the global market sentiment on Monday. The US markets, which, closed on a buoyant note on Friday, the futures were seen quoting with losses of over 0.5 per cent amid an over 4 per cent rally in Brent Crude prices. Brent Crude futures quoted atop $88 per barrel, while WTI Crude futures were trading around $86.50 per barrel. Gold prices too shot up and were quoting nearly a per cent higher at $1,862 levels. Major markets in Asia, including Japan, have a trading holiday today. Back home, Gift Nifty quoted at 19,637 as against the spot Nifty close of 19,654 on Friday. Among stocks, IT sector is likely to be in focus with Q2 earnings scheduled to start this week. Watch Video to find out what to expect That apart, shares of crude oil related companies will also be in focus, as the commodity rises again in the backdrop of the conflict. Read More