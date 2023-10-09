STOCK MARKET LIVE: Gift Nifty below 19,650; Energy, IT shares in focus

Stock market LIVE updates on October 09, 2023: The sudden escalation of war between Israel and Palestine-based militant group Hamas is likely to weigh on the global market sentiment on Monday.
The US markets, which, closed on a buoyant note on Friday, the futures were seen quoting with losses of over 0.5 per cent amid an over 4 per cent rally in Brent Crude prices.
Brent Crude futures quoted atop $88 per barrel, while WTI Crude futures were trading around $86.50 per barrel. Gold prices too shot up and were quoting nearly a per cent higher at $1,862 levels.
Major markets in Asia, including Japan, have a trading holiday today.
Back home, Gift Nifty quoted at 19,637 as against the spot Nifty close of 19,654 on Friday. Among stocks, IT sector is likely to be in focus with Q2 earnings scheduled to start this week. Watch Video to find out what to expect That apart, shares of crude oil related companies will also be in focus, as the commodity rises again in the backdrop of the conflict.
Business confidence index at three-quarter high in second quarter: CII
The rural economy has been on an upswing, as evident from the surge in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sales and agricultural incomes in Q1 FY24. READ MORE
8:51 AM
Power, financial services stocks witness highest FPI selling in September
An analysis conducted by PRIME Infobase reveals the sectors where overseas funds turned the most bearish. READ MORE
8:47 AM
Watch: What do markets expect from Q2-FY24 earnings?
Q2-FY24 earnings: India Inc is set to kick off the July-September quarter results season this week with 29 companies, including IT majors Infosys and TCS, scheduled to report their earnings. WATCH VIDEO
8:41 AM
We're the go-to firm when it comes to mid-caps: Equirus MD Ajay Garg
Equirus Group, a niche investment banking player, is in expansion mode: A startup fund and a GIFT City foray to tap into foreign investors and wealth management clients. Federal Bank. READ MORE
8:36 AM
This stock market behaviour can help you predict Cricket World Cup winner
In four out of the last five World Cups, the day the Sensex did this during the league period and the team won or lost the match on that day - if not a World Cup winner has at least been a finalist. READ MORE
8:34 AM
5 things to know as Israel declares war, bombards Gaza after Hamas attack
Fighting continued in southern Israel early Monday after the government declared war and intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a major surprise attack by Hamas. READ MORE
8:28 AM
ALERT:: Gift Nifty quotes below 19,650, indicates a likely negative start
The NSE spot Nifty had closed at 19,653 on Friday.
8:23 AM
Stocks to Watch: MCX, TCS, Reliance, Bank of Baroda, Titan, Liquor, sugar
Among stocks to watch today; MCX has received approval from Sebi's technical advisory panel to shift to the new commodity derivative trading platform. READ MORE
8:19 AM
Global markets: Shanghai down over 0.5%; major Asian markets on a trading holiday
8:14 AM
Result preview: India Inc's show likely to fail to dazzle in Q2FY24
India’s corporate sector is likely to report a slowdown in revenue growth and earnings for the July-September 2023 period (Q2FY24), according to earnings estimates by brokerages. READ MORE
8:11 AM
Nifty trapped in 19,300-19,800 range; Bias posiitve Bank Nifty above 43,600
According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, traders can either await a decisive breakout or opt for a riskier approach by shorting near the upper consolidation boundary. READ MORE
8:05 AM
Attack on Israel may boost appeal of gold, safe haven assets, say analysts
Investors are closely watching events in Israel as a geopolitical risk to markets, with some expectation the violence could prompt a move into safe haven assets. READ MORE
8:04 AM
Israeli, Palestinian supporters rally across US as Israel declares war
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Was Set To Lead A Jewish Community Gathering In Support Of Israel At A Synagogue In San Francisco. READ MORE
8:01 AM
Israel trade with India doubled after Covid-19 pandemic, shows data
Petroleum products have been a key part of increased engagement. The total value of trade rose to $10.5 billion on a rolling four-quarter basis in June 2023. READ MORE
7:59 AM
Situation very dire, military working hard to secure border area: Israel
Israel Defense Forces spokesperson called Hamas a "terror organisation" and added that they have been regularly intending to wipe Israel off the map. READ MORE
7:51 AM
ALERT:: Brent Crude trades near $88-mark
7:49 AM
Global Markets:: Dow futures down over 200 pts despite strong gains on Friday
On Friday, Dow had rallied nearly 300 points.
7:46 AM
Israel-Palestine war: This is our 9/11, says Israel
"This is our 9/11 and more," the Israel Army's spokesperson said, adding Hamas wanted "an annihilation of our State". "They went for civilians, grandmothers, and babies," he added. Over 1,000 killed so far on both sides.
7:42 AM
Israel stock and bond markets sink, businesses shut after Hamas attack
Israeli stock and bond prices slid and many businesses were closed on Sunday, a day after Hamas gunmen from Gaza killed hundreds of Israelis and abducted an unknown number of others.
Key Tel Aviv share indices ended nearly 7% lower, led by a 9% drop in banking shares on turnover of 2.2 billion shekels ($573 million), and government bond prices fell as much as 3% in the market's initial response to the bloodiest attack on Israel in decades.
7:12 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Track all the latest, markets' related updates here.