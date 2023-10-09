close
Sensex (-0.73%)
65515.04 -480.59
Nifty (-0.75%)
19505.25 -148.25
Nifty Midcap (-1.41%)
39717.70 -567.00
Nifty Smallcap (-2.09%)
5797.75 -123.65
Nifty Bank (-1.05%)
43893.45 -467.15
Heatmap

Ather Energy planning to set up new manufacturing plant to expand capacity

Apart from this, Ather Energy is also looking at the possibility of expanding to the global markets

Ather Energy

Ather Energy

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 9:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ather Energy, a manufacturer of electric two-wheelers, is planning to bolster its production capabilities with the addition of a new manufacturing facility, according to a report in Hindu Businessline. Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer of Ather Energy, told Hindu Businessline that while the location for the new facility is still under consideration, it will definitely be situated outside the state of Tamil Nadu, where the company's current plant is located.

Once both facilities are operational, Ather Energy will have the capability to produce 420,000 units annually, the newspaper reported. Alongside the new manufacturing site, the company is also in the process of developing new products to capture a greater market share in India.

In addition to domestic expansion, Ather Energy is exploring opportunities for global outreach. Despite its considerable footprint in India's electric two-wheeler market, the company is expected to make its international debut shortly, according to the Hindu Businessline report.

Based on conversations with company officials, the newspaper stated that Ather Energy has conducted an extensive analysis of overseas markets and found significant demand in three key regions: Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Europe.

In financial terms, Ather Energy saw its revenue from operations in FY23 grow more than fourfold, reaching Rs 1,738 crore, up from Rs 408 crore in FY22. However, the company also reported a loss of Rs 864.5 crore in FY23, compared to a loss of Rs 344.1 crore in FY22. This financial data was disclosed in the company's annual statements submitted to the Registrar of Companies (RoC), as reported by Hindu Businessline.

Based in Bengaluru, Ather Energy is a leading player in India's electric vehicle manufacturing sector, which also includes other significant names like Ola Electric, Bajaj, and TVS. Collectively, these four companies hold approximately 80 per cent of the market share for electric two-wheelers in India, with Ather Energy accounting for about 13 to 15 per cent of this market share.

Also Read

Ola announces price hikes for its electric scooters, to cost Rs 15k more

Ather Energy to make net profit in 24 months, plans to raise more funds

Riding your 2-wheeler without a helmet? Ola's upcoming tech won't allow it

Ola Electric and Ather Energy's e-scooter prices to include the charger

Passenger vehicle dispatches jumped 13% to 331,278 units in April: SIAM

Rs 50,000 crore to fuel Maruti Suzuki India's expansion plans by FY31

Dassault Aviation CEO to visit India, discuss marine variant of Rafale jets

HCCB, Tamil Nadu skill development corporation to train 5,000 youth

Aramco, Siemens to sign pilot project for carbon capture and storage

MRF to Meta: Brands bowl cricket fans over with ads, watchdog on its toes

Topics : Ather Energy two wheeler sales Electric vehicles in India Electric Vehicles Ola Electric Mobility Ola electric vehicles BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveAsain Games 2023 closing ceremony LiveAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon