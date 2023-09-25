close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

Stock Market LIVE: Asia stocks start week on mixed note; Hang Seng down 1%

Stock market LIVE updates on September 25, 2023: Two mainboard initial public offers (IPOs) -- JSW Infrastructure an Updater Services -- will open for subscription on Monday

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
stock market, market, stock brokers

Stock market LIVE updates: Lack of directional domestic cues may keep investors hooked to global trends this week.
...Read More

No article available in this category.

Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Indian stock markets Market news S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 stock market trading IPOs sbi Bajaj Finance L&T Zen Technologies Global Markets Gift Nifty

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 7:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon