Stock Market Live: Global markets up as ME tensions ease; focus on earnings

Stock market updates on April 24, 2024: Benchmark indices may likely to start Wednesday's trading session on a posiitve note amid upbeat cues from global peers as tensions in the Middle-East (Israel-Iran) eased.

At 07:30 am, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 22,427, suggesting a likely gap-up of 50-odd points on the Nifty 50.

Overnight, in the US, Dow gained 0.7 per cent. Nasdaq zoomed 1.6 per cent, and the S&P 500 added 1.2 per cent after better-than-expected earnings from General Motors lifted sentiment.

Near home this morning, Japan’s Nikkei rallied 2 per cent. Kospi and Taiwan surged 1.7 per cent each.

Among individual stocks, Hindustan Unilever and Axis Bank will be in focus ahead of Q4 earnings today. 5Paisa, AU Small Finance Bank, DCB Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Indian Hotels, Macrotech Developers (Lodha) and LTIMindtree, are the notable companies scheduled to announce Q4FY24 results today.

Apart from Q4 earnings, and the upcoming monthly F&O expiry tomorrow the ECB will be in foucs as the European Central Bank (ECB) officials are scheduled to speak and may shed light on the likely future trajectory of interest rates in the Euro region.

