Stock Market Live: Global markets up as ME tensions ease; focus on earnings
Stock market Update on Wednesday, April 24: Strong global cues, HUL and Axis Bank Q4 results and monthly F&O expiry in focus today.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market updates on April 24, 2024: Benchmark indices may likely to start Wednesday's trading session on a posiitve note amid upbeat cues from global peers as tensions in the Middle-East (Israel-Iran) eased.
At 07:30 am, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 22,427, suggesting a likely gap-up of 50-odd points on the Nifty 50.
Overnight, in the US, Dow gained 0.7 per cent. Nasdaq zoomed 1.6 per cent, and the S&P 500 added 1.2 per cent after better-than-expected earnings from General Motors lifted sentiment.
Near home this morning, Japan’s Nikkei rallied 2 per cent. Kospi and Taiwan surged 1.7 per cent each.
Among individual stocks, Hindustan Unilever and Axis Bank will be in focus ahead of Q4 earnings today. 5Paisa, AU Small Finance Bank, DCB Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Indian Hotels, Macrotech Developers (Lodha) and LTIMindtree, are the notable companies scheduled to announce Q4FY24 results today.
Apart from Q4 earnings, and the upcoming monthly F&O expiry tomorrow the ECB will be in foucs as the European Central Bank (ECB) officials are scheduled to speak and may shed light on the likely future trajectory of interest rates in the Euro region.
8:06 AM
Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, HUL, Tata Consumer, MCX, IIFL Finance
Stocks to Watch on Wednesday, April 24, 2024: Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, LTIMindtree, The Indian Hotels Co., and AU Small Finance Bank are among the companies which will report Q4FY24 result today READ MORE
8:03 AM
Bank Nifty still looks weak on charts; PSU Bank index range-bound
According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the Nifty Bank index is expected to face stiff resistance in the 48,500 - 48,900 range. READ MORE
7:58 AM
India VIX, HUL Q4, Axis Bank Q4: Factors that will guide Nifty on April 24
Stock market preview Wednesday, April 24: Global cues remain supportive; HUL, Axis Bank results coupled with upcoming monthly F&O expiry may induce market volatility today. READ MORE
7:54 AM
Commodity ALERT:: Brent Crude Oil hovers around $88.50/barrel
7:51 AM
Commodity ALERT:: Gold prices ease to $2,330 per ounce
7:47 AM
US Market Update:: Dow gains 0.7%; Nasdaq soars 1.6%
7:45 AM
