Sensex leaps 710 pts after a day's hiatus; TaMo, IndusInd rise 5%, PSBs dip

Stock market highlights: Indian equities rode the global momentum with the benchmark indices soaring 1.2 per cent on Monday. Gains in IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Bajaj twins, HCL Tech, Kotak Bank, Maruti Suzuki, and HDFC twins lifted the frontline S&P BSE Sensex to 61,764, up 710 points. The Nifty50, too, climbed 203 points to settle at 18,272.





FMCG index likely to hit 50,000, The FMCG index has risen 10 per cent since the start of the current year, with ITC, Nestle India, Radico Khaitan, and Varun Beverages zoomed 31 per cent, 12 per cent, 11 per cent and 10 per cent each. Among sectors, the Nifty Private Bank, Realty, and Auto indices gained around 1.7 per cent each. The Nifty PSU Bank index was the only loser, down 0.78 per cent. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices advanced 0.94 per cent and 0.56 per cent, respectively.