Sensex leaps 710 pts after a day's hiatus; TaMo, IndusInd rise 5%, PSBs dip

Stock market highlights: Indian equities rode the global momentum with the benchmark indices soaring 1.2 per cent on Monday. Gains in IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Bajaj twins, HCL Tech, Kotak Bank, Maruti Suzuki, and HDFC twins lifted the frontline S&P BSE Sensex to 61,764, up 710 points. The Nifty50, too, climbed 203 points to settle at 18,272.
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices advanced 0.94 per cent and 0.56 per cent, respectively.,
Among sectors, the Nifty Private Bank, Realty, and Auto indices gained around 1.7 per cent each. The Nifty PSU Bank index was the only loser, down 0.78 per cent.,
FMCG index likely to hit 50,000,
The FMCG index has risen 10 per cent since the start of the current year, with ITC, Nestle India, Radico Khaitan, and Varun Beverages zoomed 31 per cent, 12 per cent, 11 per cent and 10 per cent each. READ MORE,
The NIFTY index is being controlled by the bulls, and they have been able to maintain their grip. The index has gone beyond the high point it had reached in the previous week, and the strong buying has led to a shift in the base level from 18,000 to 18,200. The current situation suggests that the index is still in buy mode, and it will remain so as long as it manages to hold on to the support of 18,200.
- Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities
4:28 PM May 23
Bank Nifty can hit all-time high if clears 43,500 hurdle
The BANK NIFTY bulls after Friday's sell-off once again witnessed buying momentum and the index surpassed the level of 43,000 which will now act as support on the downside. The immediate hurdle on the upside is placed at 43,500 and once taken out on a closing basis will witness a sharp short covering towards all-time high levels.
- Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities
4:26 PM May 23
How will the markets interpret the outcome of Karnataka assembly polls?
The outcome of a state election, analysts believe, does not necessarily determine the outcome of the national elections. READ MORE
4:24 PM May 23
TCNS deal may raise debt, near-term profitability risks for ABRFL: Analysts
Given that TCNS has been lagging peers in recovery and underperforming for more than two years now, only a successful turnaround of the same can create shareholder value, analysts said. READ MORE
4:22 PM May 23
Marico zooms over 7% on steady Q4 performance; brokerages upbeat on outlook
For the quarter ended March 2023, Marico reported an 18.7 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 305 crore. In comparison, net profit for Q4FY22 stood at Rs 257 crore. Total income was up 5.6 per cent YoY at Rs 2,308 crore. READ MORE
4:20 PM May 23
Gujarat Ambuja Exports sinks 10% as net profit more-than-halves in Q4FY23
The company's March quarter net profit more-than-halved, dropping 54.6 per cent, to Rs 69.56 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. READ MORE
4:18 PM May 23
MSCI cuts free float in Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas; stocks sink 5%
The sharp decline in Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas follows global index provider MSCI's decision to reduce the free float of the duo in its index review this month. READ MORE
4:16 PM May 23
Olectra Greentech advances 4% after net profit rises 52% YoY in Q4
Shares of electric-bus manufacturer Olectra Greentech soared 10 per cent to Rs 712 in Monday’s intra-day trade, after the company registered 52 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.01 crore in the January-March quarter (Q4FY23). READ MORE
4:13 PM May 23
Coal India slips 2% as Q4 net drops on higher wages; analysts remain divided
Shares of state-owned Coal India fell 2 per cent on Monday after the world's biggest coal miner reported a 17.7 per cent drop in its March quarter net profit on higher provision made for wage revision of employees. READ MORE
4:10 PM May 23
Equitas Small Finance Bank jumps 4.5% on solid March quarter results
Equitas SFB reported a 58 per cent jump in its net profit for the March quarter at Rs 190 crore, which was the lender's highest-ever profit. READ MORE
4:08 PM May 23
Paytm gains 5% as Q4 loss narrows; Goldman Sachs sets Rs 1,150 target
The company reported a net loss of Rs 168 crore for Q4FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 763 crore in the year ago quarter. READ MORE
4:04 PM May 23
Market Breadth was positive; Over 2,073 stocks advanced v/s 1,575 declining stocks on the BSE
4:01 PM May 23
Nifty PSU Bank index slips 0.9%; Bank of India, Indian Bank crack around 5%
3:59 PM May 23
Nifty Auto soars 1.8%; Tata Motors, Sona BLW rally up to 5%
3:56 PM May 23
Nifty Bank surges 1.5%; IndusInd, AU Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank lead