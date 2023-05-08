Home / Markets / News / Sensex leaps 710 pts after a day's hiatus; TaMo, IndusInd rise 5%, PSBs dip

CLOSING BELL: Among sectors, the Nifty Private Bank, Realty, and Auto indices gained around 1.7 per cent each

SI Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 3:34 PM IST
Stock market highlights: Indian equities rode the global momentum with the benchmark indices soaring 1.2 per cent on Monday. Gains in IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Bajaj twins, HCL Tech, Kotak Bank, Maruti Suzuki, and HDFC twins lifted the frontline S&P BSE Sensex to 61,764, up 710 points. The Nifty50, too, climbed 203 points to settle at 18,272.
Key Event

4:24 PM May 23

TCNS deal may raise debt, near-term profitability risks for ABRFL: Analysts

4:30 PM May 23

Nifty to remain in buy mode above 18,200

The NIFTY index is being controlled by the bulls, and they have been able to maintain their grip. The index has gone beyond the high point it had reached in the previous week, and the strong buying has led to a shift in the base level from 18,000 to 18,200. The current situation suggests that the index is still in buy mode, and it will remain so as long as it manages to hold on to the support of 18,200.
 
- Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

Nifty50, nifty

4:28 PM May 23

Bank Nifty can hit all-time high if clears 43,500 hurdle

The BANK NIFTY bulls after Friday's sell-off once again witnessed buying momentum and the index surpassed the level of 43,000 which will now act as support on the downside. The immediate hurdle on the upside is placed at 43,500 and once taken out on a closing basis will witness a sharp short covering towards all-time high levels.
 
- Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

4:26 PM May 23

How will the markets interpret the outcome of Karnataka assembly polls?

The outcome of a state election, analysts believe, does not necessarily determine the outcome of the national elections. READ MORE

sensex, BSE

4:24 PM May 23

TCNS deal may raise debt, near-term profitability risks for ABRFL: Analysts

Given that TCNS has been lagging peers in recovery and underperforming for more than two years now, only a successful turnaround of the same can create shareholder value, analysts said. READ MORE

chart

4:22 PM May 23

Marico zooms over 7% on steady Q4 performance; brokerages upbeat on outlook

For the quarter ended March 2023, Marico reported an 18.7 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 305 crore. In comparison, net profit for Q4FY22 stood at Rs 257 crore. Total income was up 5.6 per cent YoY at Rs 2,308 crore. READ MORE

chart

4:20 PM May 23

Gujarat Ambuja Exports sinks 10% as net profit more-than-halves in Q4FY23

The company's March quarter net profit more-than-halved, dropping 54.6 per cent, to Rs 69.56 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. READ MORE

chart

4:18 PM May 23

MSCI cuts free float in Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas; stocks sink 5%

The sharp decline in Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas follows global index provider MSCI's decision to reduce the free float of the duo in its index review this month. READ MORE

chart

4:16 PM May 23

Olectra Greentech advances 4% after net profit rises 52% YoY in Q4

Shares of electric-bus manufacturer Olectra Greentech soared 10 per cent to Rs 712 in Monday’s intra-day trade, after the company registered 52 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.01 crore in the January-March quarter (Q4FY23). READ MORE

chart

4:13 PM May 23

Coal India slips 2% as Q4 net drops on higher wages; analysts remain divided

Shares of state-owned Coal India fell 2 per cent on Monday after the world's biggest coal miner reported a 17.7 per cent drop in its March quarter net profit on higher provision made for wage revision of employees. READ MORE

chart

4:10 PM May 23

Equitas Small Finance Bank jumps 4.5% on solid March quarter results

Equitas SFB reported a 58 per cent jump in its net profit for the March quarter at Rs 190 crore, which was the lender's highest-ever profit. READ MORE

chart

4:08 PM May 23

Paytm gains 5% as Q4 loss narrows; Goldman Sachs sets Rs 1,150 target

The company reported a net loss of Rs 168 crore for Q4FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 763 crore in the year ago quarter. READ MORE

chart

4:04 PM May 23

Market Breadth was positive; Over 2,073 stocks advanced v/s 1,575 declining stocks on the BSE

chart

4:01 PM May 23

Nifty PSU Bank index slips 0.9%; Bank of India, Indian Bank crack around 5%

chart

3:59 PM May 23

Nifty Auto soars 1.8%; Tata Motors, Sona BLW rally up to 5%

chart

3:56 PM May 23

Nifty Bank surges 1.5%; IndusInd, AU Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank lead

chart

3:51 PM May 23

BSE Smallcap Heatmap:: Jai Balaji zooms 20%; TCNS Brands tanks 20%

chart

3:44 PM May 23

BSE Midcap Heatmap:: Delhivery, Laurus Labs, Lupin shine; Bank of India dips 6%

chart

3:41 PM May 23

Broader indices gain in tandem with Nifty 50; India VIX up 2.8%

chart

3:39 PM May 23

Nifty 50 Gainers:: IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors rally 5%; Bajaj twins shine

chart

3:37 PM May 23

Sensex 30 Heatmap:: 27 Gainers v/s 3 Losers

chart

Topics :MARKET LIVEMARKET WRAPMarketsMarkets Sensex NiftyPaytmSGX NiftyCoal IndiaAditya Birla FashionAditya Birla Fashion and RetailTCNS ClothingMarket newsMankind Pharma

First Published: May 08 2023 | 7:40 AM IST

