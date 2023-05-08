Gujarat Ambuja Exports sinks 12% as net profit more-than-halves in Q4FY23

Shares of Gujarat Ambuja Exports crashed 11.6 per cent to Rs 253.7 apiece on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after the company’s March quarter standalone net profit more-than-halved, dropping 54.6 per cent, to Rs 69.56 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.
The company’s Q4 profit dropped from Rs 153.3 crore, reported last year in the corresponding quarter, on the back of higher expenses. Total expenses rose 26.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,339.2 crore in Q4FY23 due to higher finance costs, purchase costs, and other expenses.
That said, revenue from operation increased 13/77 per cent on year to Rs 1,428.5 crore. Other income, however, fell marginally from Rs 197. crore to Rs 13.8 crore YoY.
Segment-wise, the company witnssed a massive drop in revenues in the Spinning Division (Rs 13 crore vs Rs 62 crore YoY), while all other segments reported year-on-year improvement.
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited (GAEL) is involved in the manufacturing of Corn Starch Derivatives, Soya Derivatives, Feed Ingredients, Cotton Yarn, and Edible Oils. Since its incorporation in 1991, GAEL has strived to serve the Food, Pharmaceutical, Feed and many other industries with a long term growth strategy in the Agro-Processing sector.
Ovber the past three months, GAEL shares have rallied roughyl 23 per cent as against 0.6 per cent gain in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.
Also Read
From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today
Guj poll result HIGHLIGHTS: Massive victory for BJP, Patel to be CM again
From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today
Wipro Q4 preview: Soft quarter likely; share buyback, Q1FY24 guidance eyed
ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts
MSCI cuts free float in Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas; stocks sink 5%
FMCG index likely to hit 50,000; ITC, Britannia, Marico may rally up to 20%
TCNS deal may raise debt, near-term profitability risks for ABFRL: Analysts
Olectra Greentech jumps 10% after net profit rises 52% YoY in Q4
Marico zooms 9% on steady Q4 performance; brokerages upgrade stock
Guj. Ambuja Exp
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y