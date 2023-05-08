close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Gujarat Ambuja Exports sinks 12% as net profit more-than-halves in Q4FY23

The company's March quarter net profit more-than-halved, dropping 54.6 per cent, to Rs 69.56 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis

SI Reporter New Delhi
hare brokers react to falling stock prices on screens of computers and television

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 1:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Gujarat Ambuja Exports crashed 11.6 per cent to Rs 253.7 apiece on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after the company’s March quarter standalone net profit more-than-halved, dropping 54.6 per cent, to Rs 69.56 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.
The company’s Q4 profit dropped from Rs 153.3 crore, reported last year in the corresponding quarter, on the back of higher expenses. Total expenses rose 26.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,339.2 crore in Q4FY23 due to higher finance costs, purchase costs, and other expenses. 

That said, revenue from operation increased 13/77 per cent on year to Rs 1,428.5 crore. Other income, however, fell marginally from Rs 197. crore to Rs 13.8 crore YoY.
Segment-wise, the company witnssed a massive drop in revenues in the Spinning Division (Rs 13 crore vs Rs 62 crore YoY), while all other segments reported year-on-year improvement.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited (GAEL) is involved in the manufacturing of Corn Starch Derivatives, Soya Derivatives, Feed Ingredients, Cotton Yarn, and Edible Oils. Since its incorporation in 1991, GAEL has strived to serve the Food, Pharmaceutical, Feed and many other industries with a long term growth strategy in the Agro-Processing sector. 
Ovber the past three months, GAEL shares have rallied roughyl 23 per cent as against 0.6 per cent gain in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. 

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Guj poll result HIGHLIGHTS: Massive victory for BJP, Patel to be CM again

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

Wipro Q4 preview: Soft quarter likely; share buyback, Q1FY24 guidance eyed

ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts

MSCI cuts free float in Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas; stocks sink 5%

FMCG index likely to hit 50,000; ITC, Britannia, Marico may rally up to 20%

TCNS deal may raise debt, near-term profitability risks for ABFRL: Analysts

Olectra Greentech jumps 10% after net profit rises 52% YoY in Q4

Marico zooms 9% on steady Q4 performance; brokerages upgrade stock

Guj. Ambuja Exp

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets

First Published: May 08 2023 | 1:11 PM IST

Latest News

View More

MSCI cuts free float in Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas; stocks sink 5%

adani group
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

FMCG index likely to hit 50,000; ITC, Britannia, Marico may rally up to 20%

The analysts also say that weak domestic remittances (due to reverse migration) and weak perishables output (in the past few months) do not leave rural households to spend much on FMCG and other products
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

TCNS deal may raise debt, near-term profitability risks for ABFRL: Analysts

TCNS deal may raise debt, near-term profitability risks for ABRFL: Analysts
4 min read

Olectra Greentech jumps 10% after net profit rises 52% YoY in Q4

Olectra Greentech bus
2 min read

Marico zooms 9% on steady Q4 performance; brokerages upgrade stock

After brief lull, mergers &amp; acquisitions back on Marico's radar
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Paytm, ABFRL, Coal India, BoI, Adani Power among top stocks to watch today

Trading
5 min read

TPG-backed RR Kabel files for IPO to raise up to $27.5 million

IPO
1 min read

Best of sovereign bond rally may be over with sales deluge coming

Indian market, indian economy, consumer sentiment
3 min read

Slowly but surely, mutual funds warm up to investment in REITs, InvITs

mutual funds
2 min read
Premium

Q4 earnings: India Inc's net profit growth slowest in 11 quarters

Q4 earnings, Q4, Q4 results
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon