Go Airlines asks firms's tribunal to urgently pass order on bankruptcy plea

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU (Reuters) -Go Airlines (India) on Monday asked the country's company law tribunal to urgently pass an order on its insolvency plea, citing lessors' efforts to take back planes, per the court hearing.

The push comes less than a week after the cash-strapped Indian airline filed for bankruptcy, blaming "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines for the grounding of about half its fleet.

On Monday, Go First lawyers told the tribunal to urgently pass an order on the airline's insolvency plea, saying its lessors had moved to repossess the planes even as bankruptcy proceedings were ongoing.

Meanwhile, Pratt & Whitney told a New Delhi arbitrator hearing its dispute with Go that the Indian airline's claim of defective engines causing its demise was "astounding" and without evidence. Go failed because of "its own poor management and events like Covid", Pratt said, according to legal documents.

Go's fall marked the first major airline collapse in India since full-service carrier Jet Airways filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

Go First's total debt to financial creditors was 65.21 billion Indian rupees ($798 million) as of April 28, it had earlier said in a bankruptcy filing with the National Company Law Tribunal.

Also Read Jet airways revival hits new snag as banks push back on funding Jet Airways revival hits new snag as more employees quit amid uncertainty Grounded Jet Airways' cabin crew association moves NCLT for liquidation Go First owner Wadia Group has no plans to sell its stake in airlines: CEO Jalan-Kalrock consortium looks to move SC over Jet Airways staffers' dues Early stage VC firm 3one4 Capital closes its fourth fund at $200 mn As Apple slows down hiring, Tim Cook says mass layoffs are 'last resort' Tata Starbucks adds bite-sized food, small portions beverages to its menu Slowly but surely, mutual funds warm up to investment in REITs, InvITs Avighna Group to invest Rs 1,000 crore to develop towers in Mumbai

($1 = 81.7570 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Arpan Chaturvedi in New Delhi; Writing by Rama Venkat and Dhanya Skariachan in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)