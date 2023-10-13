Stock Market Live: Sensex off lows, down 300pts; Infy slips, HCLTech up 3%

Stock market updates on October 13, 2023: Indian equity market opened with steep losses on Friday after IT majors - Infosys and HCL Technologies lowered growth forecast for FY24. A spurt in US bond yields followed by weakness in global peers also weighed on the sentiment.
The S&P BSE Sensex opened 500 points lower at 65,895, and was quoted around 66,100. The NSE Nifty 50 was seen testing the 19,700.
Infosys was the major loser, down over 2 per cent. Axis Bank, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and SBI were the other prominent losers. On the other hand, HCL Technologies gained 2.5 per cent.
Overnight, the US indices - Dow Jones, Nasdaq, the S&P 500 declined over 0.5 per cent each after inflation in the US rose slightly more than expected at 0.4 per cent on a month-on-month basis. This send the US 10-year Treasury yeilds surging to 4.73 per cent.
HCLTech, Tata Consumer, SBI Life lead wins on Nifty
9:22 AM
Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank join tech losers on Nifty
9:20 AM
HEATMAP: Most Sensex stocks start in red; Infosys top loser
9:18 AM
OPENING BELL: Nifty opens at 19,700
9:16 AM
OPENING BELL: Sensex opens 360 pts lower
9:09 AM
PRE-OPEN: Nifty slips below 19,700
9:08 AM
PRE-OPEN: Sensex off to gap-down start
9:05 AM
CURRENCY ALERT: Rupee opens flat at 83.24 against dollar
9:00 AM
Which 5G stock is a better bet — Jio or Airtel?
Shares of Airtel claimed a record high on Oct 11. As India’s biggest telecom companies fight tooth and nail to expand their 5G services, which of these stocks could charge up investors’ portfolios? WATCH VIDEO
8:55 AM
RBI slaps Rs 5.39 crore penalty on Paytm PB for violating series of norms
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 5.39 crore on Paytm Payments Bank for violating Know Your Customer norms, among others. READ MORE
8:49 AM
Higher profitability estimates likely to drive more gains for Zomato
Analysts seem to have turned positive on Zomato. The stock hit all-time highs recently. Zomato’s gross merchandise value (GMV) growth rates may have bottomed out in Q1FY24 at 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). READ MORE
8:47 AM
Q2 Watchlist:: Results in focus on Friday & Saturday
- Den Networks
- HDFC Life
- Sai Silks (Kalamandir)
- Tata Steel Long Products
- DMart
- Texmaco Rail
- HDFC Bank - to announce results on Sunday
8:42 AM
RBI likely to complete vetting bidders for IDBI Bank by October-end
India's central bank is expected to accelerate a key process of vetting IDBI Bank's potential buyers and complete it by October end, helping speed up the sale of a majority stake in the lender, two government sources said. READ MORE
8:37 AM
Uneven monsoon weighs on demand for FMCG firms in July-Sept quarter
Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are expected to see muted topline growth, with uneven spread of the monsoon impacting demand. Rural demand recovery, too, remains elusive in the July-September quarter. READ MORE
8:33 AM
Stocks to Watch: Infosys, HCLTech, Maruti, IDBI Bank, Tata Motors, Religare
Stocks to Watch Today, October 13: The weak Q2 numbers and guidance cut from two IT large-caps--Infosys and HCLTech--could weigh on equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty on Friday. At 7:30 am, the Gift Nifty futures were down 100 points at 19,689 over Nifty futures’ last close. READ MORE
8:27 AM
ALERT:: Gift Nifty quotes below 19,700; suggests a sharp gap-down at open
8:22 AM
Asian Market Check:: Hang Seng down 1.4%; Nikkei 0.3%