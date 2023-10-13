Stock Market Live: Sensex off lows, down 300pts; Infy slips, HCLTech up 3%

Stock market updates on October 13, 2023: Indian equity market opened with steep losses on Friday after IT majors - Infosys and HCL Technologies lowered growth forecast for FY24. A spurt in US bond yields followed by weakness in global peers also weighed on the sentiment.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened 500 points lower at 65,895, and was quoted around 66,100. The NSE Nifty 50 was seen testing the 19,700.

Infosys was the major loser, down over 2 per cent. Axis Bank, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and SBI were the other prominent losers. On the other hand, HCL Technologies gained 2.5 per cent.