Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Sensex off lows, down 300pts; Infy slips, HCLTech up 3%
LiveNew Update

Stock Market Live: Sensex off lows, down 300pts; Infy slips, HCLTech up 3%

Stock market Update on Friday, October 13: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and SBI were the other prominent losers in early deals on Friday.

SI Reporter Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 9:29 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Stock market updates on October 13, 2023: Indian equity market opened with steep losses on Friday after IT majors - Infosys and HCL Technologies lowered growth forecast for FY24. A spurt in US bond yields followed by weakness in global peers also weighed on the sentiment.
The S&P BSE Sensex opened 500 points lower at 65,895, and was quoted around 66,100. The NSE Nifty 50 was seen testing the 19,700.
Infosys was the major loser, down over 2 per cent. Axis Bank, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and SBI were the other prominent losers. On the other hand, HCL Technologies gained 2.5 per cent. 
Overnight, the US indices - Dow Jones, Nasdaq, the S&P 500 declined over 0.5 per cent each after inflation in the US rose slightly more than expected at 0.4 per cent on a month-on-month basis. This send the US 10-year Treasury yeilds surging to 4.73 per cent.

Key Events

9:24 AM

HCLTech, Tata Consumer, SBI Life lead wins on Nifty

9:22 AM

Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank join tech losers on Nifty

9:20 AM

HEATMAP: Most Sensex stocks start in red; Infosys top loser

9:18 AM

OPENING BELL: Nifty opens at 19,700

9:16 AM

OPENING BELL: Sensex opens 360 pts lower

9:09 AM

PRE-OPEN: Nifty slips below 19,700

9:08 AM

PRE-OPEN: Sensex off to gap-down start

9:05 AM

CURRENCY ALERT: Rupee opens flat at 83.24 against dollar

9:00 AM

Which 5G stock is a better bet — Jio or Airtel?

8:49 AM

Higher profitability estimates likely to drive more gains for Zomato

8:33 AM

Stocks to Watch: Infosys, HCLTech, Maruti, IDBI Bank, Tata Motors, Religare

8:22 AM

Asian Market Check:: Hang Seng down 1.4%; Nikkei 0.3%

8:18 AM

ADR ALERT:: Infy sinks 6.5% in overnight US trade

8:05 AM

Nifty Midcap 50 index calls for 'wait and watch' strategy

8:01 AM

F&O Trading: Adopt Bull Spread BULL SPREAD strategy on GAIL

7:50 AM

Q2 results: Infosys cuts FY24 guidance to 1-2.5%, net profit up 3.2%

7:46 AM

Q2 results: HCLTech net beats estimates, but FY24 growth forecast cut

7:19 AM

US Market:: Dow, Nasdaq slip over 0.5%

9:29 AM

Auto, Realty sole sectoral winners

9:27 AM

Mid and SmallCaps defy weak trend

9:24 AM

HCLTech, Tata Consumer, SBI Life lead wins on Nifty

9:22 AM

Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank join tech losers on Nifty

9:20 AM

HEATMAP: Most Sensex stocks start in red; Infosys top loser

9:18 AM

OPENING BELL: Nifty opens at 19,700

9:16 AM

OPENING BELL: Sensex opens 360 pts lower

9:09 AM

PRE-OPEN: Nifty slips below 19,700

9:08 AM

PRE-OPEN: Sensex off to gap-down start

9:05 AM

CURRENCY ALERT: Rupee opens flat at 83.24 against dollar

9:00 AM

Which 5G stock is a better bet — Jio or Airtel?

Shares of Airtel claimed a record high on Oct 11. As India’s biggest telecom companies fight tooth and nail to expand their 5G services, which of these stocks could charge up investors’ portfolios? WATCH VIDEO


8:55 AM

RBI slaps Rs 5.39 crore penalty on Paytm PB for violating series of norms

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 5.39 crore on Paytm Payments Bank for violating Know Your Customer norms, among others. READ MORE

8:49 AM

Higher profitability estimates likely to drive more gains for Zomato

Analysts seem to have turned positive on Zomato. The stock hit all-time highs recently. Zomato’s gross merchandise value (GMV) growth rates may have bottomed out in Q1FY24 at 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). READ MORE

 

8:47 AM

Q2 Watchlist:: Results in focus on Friday & Saturday

- Den Networks
 
- HDFC Life
 
- Sai Silks (Kalamandir)
 
- Tata Steel Long Products
 
- DMart
 
- Texmaco Rail
 
- HDFC Bank - to announce results on Sunday

8:42 AM

RBI likely to complete vetting bidders for IDBI Bank by October-end

India's central bank is expected to accelerate a key process of vetting IDBI Bank's potential buyers and complete it by October end, helping speed up the sale of a majority stake in the lender, two government sources said.  READ MORE

8:37 AM

Uneven monsoon weighs on demand for FMCG firms in July-Sept quarter

Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are expected to see muted topline growth, with uneven spread of the monsoon impacting demand. Rural demand recovery, too, remains elusive in the July-September quarter. READ MORE

8:33 AM

Stocks to Watch: Infosys, HCLTech, Maruti, IDBI Bank, Tata Motors, Religare

Stocks to Watch Today, October 13: The weak Q2 numbers and guidance cut from two IT large-caps--Infosys and HCLTech--could weigh on equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty on Friday. At 7:30 am, the Gift Nifty futures were down 100 points at 19,689 over Nifty futures’ last close. READ MORE


8:27 AM

ALERT:: Gift Nifty quotes below 19,700; suggests a sharp gap-down at open



8:22 AM

Asian Market Check:: Hang Seng down 1.4%; Nikkei 0.3%

Source; Yahoo Finance

8:18 AM

ADR ALERT:: Infy sinks 6.5% in overnight US trade

Source: Investing.com

Topics :InflationStock MarketMARKET LIVEMarketsS&P BSE SensexGift NiftyMarkets Sensex Niftystock market tradingIndian stocksMarket newsUS marketHCLNifty

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside Hyderabad

Madhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak match

Power utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership deal

IMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens