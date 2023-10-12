PE investments in Indian real estate dip 12% to $2.3 billion in H1

The flow of private equity money in Indian real estate declined by 12 per cent year-on-year to $2.3 billion in April to September 2023 (H1 FY24) from $2.7 billion in the same period in FY23. The lower investment in the residential sector primarily caused the decline in flows, according to Anarock Capital.

The level of flows has remained below the pre-pandemic level of $4.2 billion in H1 FY20. During the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, private equity investments declined to $1.5 billion in April to September 2020 (H1 FY21). Investment later began to increase, reaching $2.0 billion in H1 FY22.

Shobhit Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Anarock Capital, said that in H1 FY24, equity investments continued to be the preferred route for investors. The share of equity rose to 89 per cent in H1 FY24 from 78 per cent in H1 FY23.

Overall activity remained muted, with headline numbers boosted by a large single deal involving assets across various locations. The top 10 deals accounted for 95 per cent of the total value of private equity investments in H1 FY24, compared to 81 per cent in H1 FY23.

Office assets dominated large-ticket equity investments in H1 FY24. This can be attributed to a continued preference by investors for Grade-A office assets with quality tenants.

Data centres are emerging as a new asset class for investment, valued at $73 million. Residential real estate continued as an attractive destination for debt investments in H1 FY24, Anarock said in a statement.

Multi-city transactions increased sharply during H1 FY24, dominated by the Brookfield India REIT and GIC of Singapore. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region led the transaction league tables in city-specific transactions, reporting investments of $543 million in H1 FY24, compared to $307 million in H1 FY23.