close
Sensex (-0.01%)
66466.38 -6.67
Nifty (0.02%)
19814.75 + 3.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
5980.55 + 46.35
Nifty Midcap (0.43%)
40660.15 + 173.90
Nifty Bank (0.18%)
44596.70 + 79.80
Heatmap

Stock Market Live: Global indices fall as US yields jump; Brent atop $86

Stock market Update on Friday, October 13: The US market ended lower on Thursday after US inflation rose slightly more than expected, and sent Treasury bond yields higher.

Image SI Reporter Mumbai
Stock market, BSE, sensex, markets

Photo: Bloomberg

Stock market updates on October 13, 2023: Indian equity market seems poised for a gap-down start on Friday following the fresh spike in US bond yields and cut in growth forecasts by IT majors post Q2 results.

At 07:00 Gift Nifty quoted around 19,700, indicating a gap-down of over 100 points on the NSE benchmark - Nifty 50 index.  

Overnight, the US indices - Dow Jones, Nasdaq, the S&P 500 declined over 0.5 per cent each after inflation in the US rose slightly more than expected at 0.4 per cent on a month-on-month basis. This send the US 10-year Treasury yeilds surging to 4.73 per cent.

However, back home, retail inflation in September declined to a 3-month low at 5.02 per cent. Investors will now closely watch out for WPI-based inflation to be announced later today.

That apart, Infosys after reporting 3.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q2FY24 net profit at Rs 6,212 crore, lowered its FY24 revenue growth guidance to 1.0-2.5 per cent in constant currency terms from 1-3.5 per cent guided earlier.

Similarly, HCLTech revised its FY24 revenue guidance to 5-6 per cent Y-o-Y growth in constant currency terms due to weak performance in the first half of the year. This is down from the earlier estimate of 6-8 per cent.

Further, markets in Asia too painted a negative picture. Hang Seng was down 1.6 per cent. Kospi, Taiwan and Straites Times declined over 0.5 per cent each. Nikkei, however, was marginally in red.

Among commodities, Brent Crude Oil quoted around $86 per barrel after a volatile trade on Thursday. Gold was seen steady around $1,885 an ounce.
 

No article available in this category.

Topics : Inflation Stock Market MARKET LIVE Markets S&P BSE Sensex Gift Nifty Markets Sensex Nifty stock market trading Indian stocks Market news US market HCL Nifty

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveAdani Electricity Subsidised Power TariffCancelled & Diverted Train ListGold-Silver PriceIndia vs Pakistan Ticket PricesSpecial Trains for Ind vs Pak MatchOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside HyderabadMadhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak matchPower utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership dealIMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon