OPENING BELL: Benchmark indices were volatile on Thursday, as traders prepare for the monthly F&O expiry. The S&P BSE Sensex was at 60,343 in early deals, trading 43 points higher, while the Nifty50 held above 17,800-mark.



Sectorally, the Nifty PSU Bank, Private Bank, and Realty indices added 0.3 per cent each. On the downside, the Nifty Media index dipped 0.2 per cent. That apart, shares of advanced 3.5 per cent even as Indus Towers' fiscal fourth-quarter net profit fell 23 per cent on year as the telecom infrastructure provider continued to provide towards doubtful dues from its largest customer, Vodafone Idea., Among the biggest movers of the session, shares of gained 2.45 per cent. The company's consolidated net profit rose 30 per cent YoY to Rs 3,158 crore in Q4FY23, on the back of higher net interest income (NII). The board recommended dividend payout of Rs 30 per share., In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap index was flat, and SmallCap index added 0.24 per cent.