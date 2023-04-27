close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

City Union Bank surges 10% on re-appointment of N Kamakodi as MD & CEO

In the past six months, City Union Bank has underperformed the market by falling 26 per cent, as compared to 1 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex

SI Reporter Mumbai
City Union Bank launches fitness watch debit card in tie-up with GOQii

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 9:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of City Union Bank (CUB) surged 10 per cent to Rs 146.50 on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the reappointment of N. Kamakodi as the managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) of the bank for three years with effect from May 1, 2023.
At 09:20 am, the stock was trading 5 per cent higher at Rs 139.95 backed by heavy volumes. The average trading volume on the counter jumped over two-fold with a combined 1.4 million equity shares having changed hands on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing of this report. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.01 per cent at 60,307.
"We hereby inform that based on the recommendation of the Board of Directors of the Bank, the Reserve Bank of India has given its approval for the reappointment of Dr N Kamakodi as the Managing Director and CEO of the bank for a further period of three years with effect from May 1, 2023," the bank said in a BSE filing on Wednesday.

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts

F&O Expiry: Here's what the options data suggest for Nifty, Bank Nifty

Stocks to watch: Wipro, HUL, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Power, Abbott

MARKET LIVE: Benchmarks flat; Indus Towers, LTTS rally 3%, Voltas dips 2%

Here's what the charts suggest for Nifty Realty, Media, Pharma indices

Multi Commodity Exchange shares tumble nearly 8% after CTO steps down

This comes in as a positive development for CUB, especially when RBI has recently approved reappointment of one of the large private sector bank's MD & CEO for 2 years instead of 3 years," ICICI Securities said in a note.
That said, in the past six months, City Union Bank has underperformed the market by falling 26 per cent, as compared to 1 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

City Union Bank

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Buzzing stocks City Union Bank Markets

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 9:45 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 61,050, silver unchanged at Rs 76,500

Gold
2 min read
Web Exclusive

F&O Expiry: Here's what the options data suggest for Nifty, Bank Nifty

Nifty50, nifty
3 min read
Web Exclusive

Stocks to watch: Wipro, HUL, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Power, Abbott

sensex, BSE
4 min read

MARKET LIVE: Benchmarks flat; Indus Towers, LTTS rally 3%, Voltas dips 2%

Stock Market LIVE:
2 min read
Web Exclusive

Here's what the charts suggest for Nifty Realty, Media, Pharma indices

Trading Strategy
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

New dividend, bonus share policy to create value for Gujarat PSUs: Analysts

Live stock market trading action
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

RVNL, TWL, Rites: Railway stocks back on bull's radar, may rise up to 25%

Vande Bharat Express
3 min read

Stock of this digital transformation solutions provider soars 33% in 2 days

markets
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

IHCL, IndiGo, IRCTC: Analysts bet on travel stocks ahead of holiday season

Travel, travelling, flights, air fares
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

AU Small Finance tumbles 5% in 4 sessions; what should investors do?

AU Small Finance Bank
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon