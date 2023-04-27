close

Stock Market LIVE: HUL, Wipro, Axis Bank, Tech M to report Q4 result today

Stock market LIVE updates: Besides, the Rs 4,326-crore IPO of Mankind Pharma will close for subscription later today

New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE:

Stock market LIVE updates: The expiry of F&O contracts for the month of April, Q4 results, and global cues will be the key triggers for the markets on Thursday. At 7:10 AM, SGX Nifty was down 38 points at 17,792 levels.

Meanwhile, in the primary markets, the Rs 4,326-crore IPO of Mankind Pharma will close for subscription later today.

Q4FY23 results on Thursday

Hindustan Unilever, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, LTI Mindtree, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Aarti Surfactants, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, ACC, Agro Tech Foods, Glenmark Life Sciences, Shriram Finance, and Motilal Oswal Financial Services are among the major companies slated to announces their March quarter results today.

Individually, strong volume growth, along with price hikes are likely to help FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever (HUL) clock revenue growth up to 14.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 15,409 crore in the March quarter, forecast analysts. READ PREVIEW HERE

Meanwhile, IT major Wipro is expected to report soft revenue growth for the March quarter (Q4FY23) due to slow down in revenue conversion, its exposure to impacted verticals and weakness in  the consulting segment, analysts say. READ HERE 

Global cues
Asia-Pacific market were lower on Thursday as investors focussed on the Bank of Japan's first policy meeting led by new BOJ governor Kazuo Ueda. Besides, the March quarter GDP data for the US, which is due later tonight, is also keeping investors on the edge.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.41 per cent in early trade, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.14 per cent. South Korea's Kospi shed 0.1 per cent on its open. 

Overnight in the US, stocks ended mixed as banking fears eclipsed Big Tech earnings on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.68 per cent, paring earlier gains. The S&P 500 slid 0.38 per cent, and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.47 per cent trimming gains after jumping as much as 1.43% in the trading day. 
First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 7:51 AM IST

