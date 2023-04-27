Stock Market LIVE: HUL, Wipro, Axis Bank, Tech M to report Q4 result today
Stock market LIVE updates: Besides, the Rs 4,326-crore IPO of Mankind Pharma will close for subscription later today
Stock market LIVE updates: The expiry of F&O contracts for the month of April, Q4 results, and global cues will be the key triggers for the markets on Thursday. At 7:10 AM, SGX Nifty was down 38 points at 17,792 levels.
Meanwhile, in the primary markets, the Rs 4,326-crore IPO of Mankind Pharma will close for subscription later today.
Q4FY23 results on Thursday
Individually, strong volume growth, along with price hikes are likely to help FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever (HUL) clock revenue growth up to 14.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 15,409 crore in the March quarter, forecast analysts. READ PREVIEW HERE
Meanwhile, IT major Wipro is expected to report soft revenue growth for the March quarter (Q4FY23) due to slow down in revenue conversion, its exposure to impacted verticals and weakness in the consulting segment, analysts say. READ HERE
Global cues
Asia-Pacific market were lower on Thursday as investors focussed on the Bank of Japan's first policy meeting led by new BOJ governor Kazuo Ueda. Besides, the March quarter GDP data for the US, which is due later tonight, is also keeping investors on the edge.
Overnight in the US, stocks ended mixed as banking fears eclipsed Big Tech earnings on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.68 per cent, paring earlier gains. The S&P 500 slid 0.38 per cent, and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.47 per cent trimming gains after jumping as much as 1.43% in the trading day.
First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 7:51 AM IST