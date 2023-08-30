Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
65398.13 + 322.31
Nifty (0.49%)
19438.15 + 95.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.49%)
5606.85 + 82.50
Nifty Midcap (0.83%)
39116.00 + 321.20
Nifty Bank (0.15%)
44562.65 + 67.40
Heatmap

SAT 'not satisfied' with Sebi order in Zee matter, seeks regulator's reply

Tribunal hears Punit Goenka's appeal, to hear case for final decision on Sept 8

Zee

Photo: Bloomberg

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 1:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hearing an appeal filed by Zee Entertainment Enterprises’ (Zee) promoter Punit Goenka, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Wednesday directed the market regulator to file a reply by September 4. The tribunal has placed the matter for final decision on September 8.

Justice Tarun Agarwala, during the SAT hearing, observed, “We are not satisfied with the eight-month period mentioned for investigation and post that they will serve a notice. So it cannot go on indefinitely. We don’t agree with the impugned order.”

A confirmatory order by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in the alleged fund diversion matter had barred Goenka from taking any key managerial position and directorship in four Zee group firms and in the merged entity with Sony Pictures Networks India.

The matter pertains to the appropriation of Rs 200 crore deposit with YES Bank based on a letter of comfort given by Subhash Chandra, another promoter of Zee, and the alleged routing of money through related entities.

Arguing for Goenka, senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi pointed out that Sebi’s order was punitive and not preventive and that eight months’ time makes it a disabling provision. He added that the board structure of the merged entity with Sony is going to be different with members from Sony Pictures on the board. He added that over 99.99 shareholders had agreed to this resolution.

Arguing on behalf of Sebi, Senior Counsel Darius Khambata said that Goenka’s counsel had presented new material in the court which had not been produced before them or submitted even after requests. He sought time to respond with respect to the new material submitted.

Also Read

Zee board to review Sebi order on Subhash Chandra and CEO Punit Goenka

SAT rejects Zee Entertainment promoters' appeal against Sebi order

Punit Goenka appeals before SAT for relief from Sebi's Aug 14 order

NCLT's nod to ZEE-Sony India merger will trigger stock re-rating: Analysts

SAT to take up Zee Ent promoter plea against Sebi order on June 15

JLL appointed as global real estate facilities manager by Rolls-Royce

Reliance in talks with head hunters to find CEO for Jio's Insurance biz

Goldman Sachs invested in seven companies using Chinese state funds

JSW Group may acquire Ford Motor's Chennai plant to manufacture EVs: Report

Tata Steel CEO TV Narendran new chairperson of IIT-Kharagpur's board


Singhvi argued that Goenka had been on the board of Zee as a director since 2010 and the alleged matter pertains to be of 2018 and the allegations are also not recurrence or repetition. He added that Sebi’s order was against the interest of public shareholders and that Goenka was not part of entities pointed out by Sebi in the alleged circulation of money. 
Topics : SEBI Securities and Appellate Tribunal Zee Entertainment stock markets

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPAK vs NEP Playing 11Hero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesApple iPhone 15

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and MessagesSurat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflationHaryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon