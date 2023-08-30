India will buy oil from anyone who offers lowest prices: Hardeep Singh Puri

India will buy oil from all sources that offer it at the "lowest possible prices", the country's oil minister told broadcaster ET Now on Wednesday.

India has been buying crude oil from Russia, which is now its top oil supplier, at discounted prices since the west imposed import curbs following its invasion of Ukraine last year.

"We are very clear in our minds that we will buy oil from wherever we can get it as long as it is delivered to our point of importation at our ports at the lowest possible price," Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, gets more than 80 per cent of its oil from overseas.

Asked about rupee trade with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the minister said that the transactions in the oil sector were "very minimum".

The two countries had agreed to facilitate trade in rupees instead of dollars in July.

Also Read India aims to expand its annual oil purchases from Iraq: Hardeep Puri E20 fuel outlets will have pan-India presence by 2025: Hardeep Singh Puri Everything back to normalcy after 51 hours: Hardeep Puri defends Vaishnaw Oil prices surge post OPEC+ output cuts, markets narrow odds on Fed hike Oil prices rise on possible OPEC+ cuts, progress in US debt ceiling deal Haryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told India decides to allow rice export to Singapore, cites special relation India decides to allow export of rice to Singapore for special relationship Working on private sector access to non-sensitive data: Piyush Goyal Centre extends PLI scheme for automotive sector by 1 yr until FY28

"We have a rupee-dirham arrangement with the UAE but the transactions in the oil sector are very minimum," he said.