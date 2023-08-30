Stock Market Live: Global shares leap forward; Brent above $85/barrel
Stock market live updates: At 7:00 am, the Gift Nifty Futures rose 96-odd points to 19,532 levels, as against Nifty Futures' Tuesday close
SI Reporter New Delhi
Tracking strong global cues, domestic markets are eyeing a gap-up start on Wednesday. At 7:00 am, the Gift Nifty Futures rose 96-odd points to 19,532 levels, as against Nifty Futures' Tuesday close. ...Read More
No article available in this category.
Topics : MARKET LIVE Indian markets Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE FII flows DIIs Crude Oil Price Rupee vs dollar stocks to watch Buzzing stocks Global Markets stock market trading
First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 7:25 AM IST