Stock Market Live: Global shares leap forward; Brent above $85/barrel

Stock market live updates: At 7:00 am, the Gift Nifty Futures rose 96-odd points to 19,532 levels, as against Nifty Futures' Tuesday close

SI Reporter New Delhi

Tracking strong global cues, domestic markets are eyeing a gap-up start on Wednesday. At 7:00 am, the Gift Nifty Futures rose 96-odd points to 19,532 levels, as against Nifty Futures' Tuesday close. ...Read More

No article available in this category.