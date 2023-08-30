Confirmation

Strides Pharma arm gets USFDA approval for generic Mycophenolate Mofetil

The approval granted by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for Mycophenolate Mofetil for oral suspension of strength 200 mg/ml, Strides Pharma Science said in a regulatory filing

pharma, medicine, drugs

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 2:10 PM IST
Strides Pharma Science Ltd on Wednesday said its wholly-owned arm, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Ltd, Singapore, has received approval from the US health regulator for generic Mycophenolate Mofetil for oral suspension indicated in organ transplant patients to avoid rejection.
The approval granted by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for Mycophenolate Mofetil for oral suspension of strength 200 mg/ml, Strides Pharma Science said in a regulatory filing.
The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), CellCept for oral suspension, 200 mg/m; of Roche Palo Alto, LLC, it added.
The approval bolsters the company's Mycophenolate Mofetil portfolio, which already includes numerous products, it added.
The product will be manufactured at the company's facility in Bengaluru, Strides said.
Mycophenolate Mofetil for oral suspension has a market size of USD 41 million, the company said citing IQVIA data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Strides Pharma USFDA drugs Pharma sector

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 2:10 PM IST

