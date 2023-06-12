close

Stock Market Live: Japan May wholesale inflation drops; Asian shares mixed

Stock market live on June 12, 2023: The consumer price inflation is expected to have cooled to a 20-month low of 4.42% in May, as per a Reuters poll

STOCK MARKET LIVE: The benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a positive start as investors await the retail inflation print for May and April's IIP data, slated to be released after market hours. At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 18,680 levels, up 70 points. 
First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 7:29 AM IST

