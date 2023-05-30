close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Unilever CFO Pitkethly to leave company by May 2024 as inflation worsens

The announcement of his departure comes as Unilever, like the rest of the consumer goods industry, is grappling with significant cost inflation and pressure on its margins

Reuters London
Unilever tops sales forecast, but sees some markets worsening

Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 1:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Richa Naidu and Eva Mathews
 
May 30 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc said on Tuesday Chief Financial Officer Graeme Pitkethly would leave the consumer goods giant by the end of May 2024 after more than two decades.
 
Pitkethly, who has been with the maker of Dove soap since 2002, succeeded Jean-Marc HuÃ«t as finance chief in 2015.
 
The 56-year-old previously served as executive vice president of Unilever's UK and Ireland business, including head of M&A and head of treasury.
 
The announcement of his departure comes as Unilever, like the rest of the consumer goods industry, is grappling with significant cost inflation and pressure on its margins due to high prices for energy and other commodities.
 
Unilever, which did not say why Pitkethly planned to "retire from the company", said it would proceed with a formal internal and external search for his successor.
 

Also Read

Core inflation still remains elevated, may not fall below 5% in FY24

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

Inflationary pressure on FMCG products cooling off: ITC chief Sanjiv Puri

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

India's wholesale price inflation eases to two-year low of 4.73% in January

After RIL-bp, Nayara Energy sells petrol, diesel at Re 1 less than PSUs

Mining giant Glencore lends $250 million to rival Vedanta Resources

'TCS' best years ahead': Outgoing CEO Gopinathan writes to employees

Adani-Hindenburg saga: Two Mauritius firms in report were under I-T lens

We are targeting more than Rs 1,300-crore turnover in FY24: DCI CEO

One of the biggest consumer companies in the world with more than 400 brands ranging from detergent to ice cream, Unilever in January appointed Hein Schumacher to replace CEO Alan Jope from July.
 
That move was welcomed by investors including board member and activist shareholder Nelson Peltz.
 
"The timing of Pitkethly's retirement announcement is maybe not a surprise, as this will give the incoming CEO the opportunity to reshape his leadership team," said Tineke Frikkee, a fund manager at Unilever shareholder Waverton Investment Management.
 
"Eight years as CFO of a multinational is a decent time and retiring in May 2024 should enable a useful handover to a new CFO."
The company also said Conny Braams, its chief digital and commercial officer, had decided to leave Unilever in August.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Richa Naidu in London; editing by Shailesh Kuber and Jason Neely)
Topics : Hindustan Uniliver Ltd FMCG stocks FMCG companies private companies FMCG Consumer goods

First Published: May 30 2023 | 1:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

After RIL-bp, Nayara Energy sells petrol, diesel at Re 1 less than PSUs

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Mining giant Glencore lends $250 million to rival Vedanta Resources

Vedanta Resources
2 min read

'TCS' best years ahead': Outgoing CEO Gopinathan writes to employees

Photo: PTI
3 min read

Adani-Hindenburg saga: Two Mauritius firms in report were under I-T lens

Adani
4 min read

We are targeting more than Rs 1,300-crore turnover in FY24: DCI CEO

companies, investors, investments, turnover, growth
2 min read

Most Popular

Ambani-backed EV maker aims to raise $85 mn, seeks $359 mn valuation

Electric vehicles
2 min read

Taxing times: Income tax heat on start-ups over unexplained funds

tax notice to startups
4 min read

As Go First seeks to plug exit, 200 pilots accept Air India's job offer

Pilots, airlines
3 min read

IRCTC Q4 results: PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 279 cr, declares dividend of 100%

IRCTC cancels 202 trains today, 9 September 2022
2 min read

NBCC (India) Q4 results: Net profit rises 205% to Rs 108 cr, revenue up 14%

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon