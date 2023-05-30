Unilever CFO Pitkethly to leave company by May 2024 as inflation worsens

By Richa Naidu and Eva Mathews

May 30 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc said on Tuesday Chief Financial Officer Graeme Pitkethly would leave the consumer goods giant by the end of May 2024 after more than two decades.





The 56-year-old previously served as executive vice president of Unilever's UK and Ireland business, including head of M&A and head of treasury.

Pitkethly, who has been with the maker of Dove soap since 2002, succeeded Jean-Marc HuÃ«t as finance chief in 2015.



Unilever, which did not say why Pitkethly planned to "retire from the company", said it would proceed with a formal internal and external search for his successor.

The announcement of his departure comes as Unilever, like the rest of the consumer goods industry, is grappling with significant cost inflation and pressure on its margins due to high prices for energy and other commodities.

That move was welcomed by investors including board member and activist shareholder Nelson Peltz.

One of the biggest consumer companies in the world with more than 400 brands ranging from detergent to ice cream, Unilever in January appointed Hein Schumacher to replace CEO Alan Jope from July.



"Eight years as CFO of a multinational is a decent time and retiring in May 2024 should enable a useful handover to a new CFO." "The timing of Pitkethly's retirement announcement is maybe not a surprise, as this will give the incoming CEO the opportunity to reshape his leadership team," said Tineke Frikkee, a fund manager at Unilever shareholder Waverton Investment Management.

The company also said Conny Braams, its chief digital and commercial officer, had decided to leave Unilever in August.



(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Richa Naidu in London; editing by Shailesh Kuber and Jason Neely)