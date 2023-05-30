close

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty eye quiet start; RVNL, IRCTC on radar

Stock market live on May 30, 2023: At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 18,700 levels, up 20 odd points

Photo: Bloomberg

STOCK MARKET LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking at a quiet start on Tuesday amid a lack of triggers and muted global sentiment. At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 18,700 levels, up 20 odd points
