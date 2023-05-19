Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Sensex rises 150 pts, Nifty near 18,200; IT stocks lead

Stock Market Live: Sensex rises 150 pts, Nifty near 18,200; IT stocks lead

Stock Market Live on May 19, 2023: The broader markets opened tepid. The BSE MidCap was down 0.08 per cent and the SmallCap index rose 0.13 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market Live: Sensex rises 150 pts, Nifty near 18,200; IT stocks lead

1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 9:21 AM IST
Follow Us

OPENING BELL: Equity benchmark indices opened with slim gains on Friday tracking strength in global markets after US indices touched 9 month-highs overnight. The BSE Sensex gained 155 points to 61,587, and the NSE Nifty50 edged 42 points higher to 18,172.
Read More

Key Event

9:20 AM May 23

OPENING BELL: Nifty50 opens flat above 18,100 levels

9:19 AM May 23

OPENING BELL: Sensex starts trade over 100 points higher

9:10 AM May 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION: Sensex spurts over 100 points

9:07 AM May 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION: Nifty50 above 18,200, up over 50 points

9:05 AM May 23

Rupee opens at 82.7/$ as against previous close of 82.38/$

8:45 AM May 23

Bloomberg Alert: Vedanta in talks for at least $500 million worth loan

8:36 AM May 23

WATCH: Has the Nifty IT-NASDAQ correlation ended?

8:09 AM May 23

SGX Nifty mildly up; Nifty may edge to 18,200

7:50 AM May 23

Dallas Fed Bank head says current data does not support pause in rate hikes yet

7:41 AM May 23

Nikkei touches 33-year high; Hang Seng drops on Alibaba weak earnings

7:37 AM May 23

US stocks gain for 2nd day on hopes of debt ceiling deal, fall in initial jobless claims

9:24 AM May 23

Broader markets trade mixed; India VIX eases over 1%

9:22 AM May 23

SENSEX HEATMAP: 9 out 30 index counters in red; SBI, Infosys rise up to 1%

chart

9:20 AM May 23

OPENING BELL: Nifty50 opens flat above 18,100 levels

9:19 AM May 23

OPENING BELL: Sensex starts trade over 100 points higher

chart

9:10 AM May 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION: Sensex spurts over 100 points

chart

9:07 AM May 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION: Nifty50 above 18,200, up over 50 points

9:05 AM May 23

Rupee opens at 82.7/$ as against previous close of 82.38/$

9:00 AM May 23

Cracking the whip: Stricter rules against suspicious trading on cards

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed new regulations to deal with suspicious trading activities—a move that will empower the market watchdog to go after entities making unusual profits without any fundamental basis. READ
Illustration: Binay Sinha

8:55 AM May 23

Margin expansion ahead for Colgate; brokerages await demand revival signs

The country's largest listed oral care company posted a gross margin expansion of 100 basis points (bps) on a sequential basis to 66.9 per cent, led by pricing and efficient sourcing. READ
colgate

8:51 AM May 23

WATCH DECODED: What is the new TCS rule for credit cards?

From July 1st, your credit card transactions abroad will get costlier. You have to pay a 20% TCS on each of these transactions. You will also have to limit the spending to $250,000 in a financial year. 

8:45 AM May 23

Bloomberg Alert: Vedanta in talks for at least $500 million worth loan

Vedanta in talks for at least $500 million worth loan.

8:40 AM May 23

US, UK announce fresh sanctions on Russia ahead of G7 meet

In a fresh round of sanctions, the UK has announced a ban on Russian diamonds, alongside the military-industrial complex and metals amid the ongoing Ukraine war. The UK has imposed ban on imports of Russian-origin copper, aluminium and nickel ahead of G7 meet in Japan.
 
The United States has also announced new sanctions to "extensively restrict Russia's access to goods that matter for its battlefield capabilities," according to a US official.

8:36 AM May 23

WATCH: Has the Nifty IT-NASDAQ correlation ended?

Over the years, the Nifty IT has mirrored moves in the NASDAQ index. 2023 so far has proved to be different with these indices performing differently. Is the correlation between the indices ending?

8:31 AM May 23

Stocks to Watch today, May 19: ITC, Thomas Cook, Zomato, Nexus REIT, IndiGo

InterGlobe Aviation: InterGlobe Aviation, which operates India's largest airline, IndiGo, reported its highest ever fourth-quarter profit — of Rs 919 crore — in January-March FY23. In the same period of FY22, the airline had posted a net loss of Rs 1,681 crore. For FY23, the airline posted a net loss of Rs 305 crore as against a net loss of Rs 6,161 crore the previous financial year.
 
Nexus Select Trust REIT: Nexus Select Trust REIT Ltd will likely debut on the bourses on Friday. The initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 5.45 times. 
 
Reliance Industries: Chinese fashion e-commerce platform Shein is expected to make a second entry into India and has tied up with Reliance Retail for this, according to a Business Standard report. The source said as part of the tie-up, Shein would source goods from India for its global operations. READ
stocks

8:27 AM May 23

Sell Nifty Energy, Commodities indices on rise, suggest charts

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the Nifty Energy index can dip towards the 23,000 level, while Commodities index could test 5,605 on the downside. READ
market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

8:23 AM May 23

F&O Strategy: Go for Bull Spread on Bank Nifty, recommends HDFC Securities

Nandish Shah, Sr. derivatives & technical research analyst of HDFC Securities, recommends to Buy Bank Nifty 43,800 Call option and simultaneously Sell 44,300 Call of the May series. READ
stocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas

8:20 AM May 23

DIIs sell Rs 850 crore of shares Thursday

8:17 AM May 23

FIIs pump in Rs 970 crore in cash market Thursday

Total FII inflows this month at Rs 75,076 crore.

8:13 AM May 23

Brent Crude holds $76 per barrel mark

chart

8:09 AM May 23

SGX Nifty mildly up; Nifty may edge to 18,200

chart

Topics :Stock MarketNasdaqMARKET LIVEMarketsshare marketIndian indicesPunjab National BankJSW steelZomatoGlenmark PharmaceuticalsDelhiveryMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: May 19 2023 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story