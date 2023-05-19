OPENING BELL: Equity benchmark indices opened with slim gains on Friday tracking strength in global markets after US indices touched 9 month-highs overnight. The BSE Sensex gained 155 points to 61,587, and the NSE Nifty50 edged 42 points higher to 18,172.
SBI, Tech M, Infosys, HCL Tech, Nestle, ICICI Bank, Ultratech Cement and Pwer Grid led gains on the Sensex, rising 0.5-1.2 per cent. ,
On the flip side, Divi's Lab, Eicher Motors, UPL, Titan, Maruti and Tata Steel were the top frontline laggards.,
The broader markets opened tepid. The BSE MidCap was down 0.08 per cent and the SmallCap index rose 0.13 per cent.,
OPENING BELL: Sensex starts trade over 100 points higher
9:10 AM May 23
PRE-OPEN SESSION: Sensex spurts over 100 points
9:07 AM May 23
PRE-OPEN SESSION: Nifty50 above 18,200, up over 50 points
9:05 AM May 23
Rupee opens at 82.7/$ as against previous close of 82.38/$
9:00 AM May 23
Cracking the whip: Stricter rules against suspicious trading on cards
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed new regulations to deal with suspicious trading activities—a move that will empower the market watchdog to go after entities making unusual profits without any fundamental basis. READ
8:55 AM May 23
Margin expansion ahead for Colgate; brokerages await demand revival signs
The country's largest listed oral care company posted a gross margin expansion of 100 basis points (bps) on a sequential basis to 66.9 per cent, led by pricing and efficient sourcing. READ
8:51 AM May 23
WATCH DECODED: What is the new TCS rule for credit cards?
From July 1st, your credit card transactions abroad will get costlier. You have to pay a 20% TCS on each of these transactions. You will also have to limit the spending to $250,000 in a financial year.
8:45 AM May 23
Bloomberg Alert: Vedanta in talks for at least $500 million worth loan
Vedanta in talks for at least $500 million worth loan.
8:40 AM May 23
US, UK announce fresh sanctions on Russia ahead of G7 meet
In a fresh round of sanctions, the UK has announced a ban on Russian diamonds, alongside the military-industrial complex and metals amid the ongoing Ukraine war. The UK has imposed ban on imports of Russian-origin copper, aluminium and nickel ahead of G7 meet in Japan.
The United States has also announced new sanctions to "extensively restrict Russia's access to goods that matter for its battlefield capabilities," according to a US official.
8:36 AM May 23
WATCH: Has the Nifty IT-NASDAQ correlation ended?
Over the years, the Nifty IT has mirrored moves in the NASDAQ index. 2023 so far has proved to be different with these indices performing differently. Is the correlation between the indices ending?
8:31 AM May 23
Stocks to Watch today, May 19: ITC, Thomas Cook, Zomato, Nexus REIT, IndiGo
InterGlobe Aviation: InterGlobe Aviation, which operates India's largest airline, IndiGo, reported its highest ever fourth-quarter profit — of Rs 919 crore — in January-March FY23. In the same period of FY22, the airline had posted a net loss of Rs 1,681 crore. For FY23, the airline posted a net loss of Rs 305 crore as against a net loss of Rs 6,161 crore the previous financial year.
Nexus Select Trust REIT: Nexus Select Trust REIT Ltd will likely debut on the bourses on Friday. The initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 5.45 times.
Reliance Industries: Chinese fashion e-commerce platform Shein is expected to make a second entry into India and has tied up with Reliance Retail for this, according to a Business Standard report. The source said as part of the tie-up, Shein would source goods from India for its global operations. READ
8:27 AM May 23
Sell Nifty Energy, Commodities indices on rise, suggest charts
According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the Nifty Energy index can dip towards the 23,000 level, while Commodities index could test 5,605 on the downside. READ
8:23 AM May 23
F&O Strategy: Go for Bull Spread on Bank Nifty, recommends HDFC Securities
Nandish Shah, Sr. derivatives & technical research analyst of HDFC Securities, recommends to Buy Bank Nifty 43,800 Call option and simultaneously Sell 44,300 Call of the May series. READ