close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Repro zooms 48% in 1 week after Madhuri Kela acquires 3.6% stake in company

Post the acquisition, their total holding in the company has increased to 6.89 per cent from 3.30 per cent

SI Reporter Mumbai
Offset printing line

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 3:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Repro India rallied 5 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 619.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday’s intra-day trade. In the past one week, the stock of the printing & publication company has zoomed 48% after investor Madhuri Kela acquired more than 3 per cent stake in the company via the open market.
According to disclosure made by Repro India, on May 15, 2023, Madhuri Madhusudan Kela and Brijkishor Trading Private Limited collectively acquired 475,000 equity shares, representing 3.59 per cent stake, of Repro India via the open market. Post the acquisition, their total holding in the company has increased to 6.89 per cent from 3.30 per cent, it added.

According to exchange data, Malabar India Fund Ltd sold 512,000 shares or nearly 4.5 percent of the total equity of Repro India at a price of Rs 425 per share, aggregating the deal value at Rs 21.76 crore, the NSE bulk deal data shows.
Based on the March quarter shareholding pattern, the Malabar India Fund held 580,142 equity shares or 4.56 percent stake in the company.

Repro India provides integrated print solutions to publishers and corporations. The company’s business segments include traditional offset printing (education books/materials), PoD business and Repro Applied Learning Solutions (RAPPLES). It has one subsidiary named Repro Books Limited (RBL).
Recently, the rating agency ICRA revised its outlook of Repro India to positive. The revision in outlook reflects the significant recovery in Repro India’s revenues and operating profits in FY22 and FY23 on the back of the strong revival in demand for books, supported by opening of schools, educational institutions and corporate offices, post lifting of the Covid-19 pandemic-related restrictions, which is expected to continue in FY24, it said. 

Also Read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex at day's high, surges over 300 pts; Adani stocks shine

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Sensex ends 372 pts lower, trims losses in late deals; Smallcaps outperform

Adani-Hindenburg: SC panel says can't pinpoint regulatory failure

In Adani-Hindenburg saga hard to pinpoint regulatory failure, says SC panel

Adani Group shares trade mixed post Supreme Court panel report

Blackstone-backed REIT Nexus Malls pre-opens 3% higher in trading debut

Over one-third Nifty50 stocks look weak on charts. Time to be cautious?


The group has healthy long-term relationships with reputed clients. Its export clients are leading global publishers like Cambridge University Press, Longman, among others. In the domestic market, the group works for large education publishers including Macmillan Publishers, Oxford University Press, Jeevandeep Prakashan, Symbiosis (Distance Learning), Arihant Publication, etc.

Further, under its digital printing business, the group has forged relationships with key e-commerce players such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm. Repro’s key exports markets include Kenya, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, South Africa, the UK and the US.

Repro India

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Stock Market Buzzing stocks Repro India Markets

First Published: May 19 2023 | 3:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Repro zooms 48% in 1 week after Madhuri Kela acquires 3.6% stake in company

Offset printing line
2 min read

Adani-Hindenburg: SC panel says can't pinpoint regulatory failure

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

In Adani-Hindenburg saga hard to pinpoint regulatory failure, says SC panel

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Adani Group shares trade mixed post Supreme Court panel report

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Blackstone-backed REIT Nexus Malls pre-opens 3% higher in trading debut

REITs, real estate, tax free, investors, investments
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

MARKET LIVE: Sensex at day's high, surges over 300 pts; Adani stocks shine

sensex, BSE
1 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 19: ITC, Thomas Cook, Zomato, Nexus REIT, IndiGo

stocks
7 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Axis Bank, L&T, Thermax: Chris Wood rejigs India equity portfolio

Chris Wood
3 min read

Cracking the whip: Stricter rules against suspicious trading on cards

Illustration: Binay Sinha
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Wipro Share Buyback: Here's how retail investors can benefit

Wipro
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon