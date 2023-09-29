Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty up; Sebi puts MCX new platform on hold

Stock market LIVE updates: Asian indices have opened higher, following a strong session in the US where the Treasury yields cooled off slightly to 4.59 per cent.

The favourable sentiment, along with decline in crude oil prices, may, therefore, support domestic equities Friday. However, outflows by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) may cap gains.

At 8:25 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting at 19,647 levels, up 10 points.

Global markets

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.1 per cent in early trade, while in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.31 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index popped 1.61 per cent, leading gains in Asia.

South Korean and mainland Chinese markets are closed for a holiday.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.35 per cent, the S&P 500 added 0.59 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped about 0.83 per cent.

