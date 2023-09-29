close
Sensex (0.64%)
65925.15 + 416.83
Nifty (0.76%)
19671.60 + 148.05
Nifty Midcap (0.98%)
40497.45 + 393.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.84%)
5859.25 + 48.55
Nifty Bank (0.69%)
44605.80 + 304.85
Heatmap

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

JKC also said it is expecting the airline to be up and running next year with the launch date likely to be announced in the next few days

Jet Airways

Photo: Shutterstock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 12:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The content is coherent and mostly free of errors. Here is a proofread version for enhanced clarity and formal presentation:

Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the winning bidder for the revival of grounded carrier Jet Airways, announced on Friday that it has infused an additional Rs 100 crore into the airline, per the court-approved resolution plan.

The consortium also stated it expects the airline to be operational next year, with the launch date likely to be announced in the coming days. Jet Airways has been grounded since April 17, 2019.

"Jalan Kalrock Consortium today completed an additional infusion of Rs 100 crore, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the successful resurgence of Jet Airways," said the consortium in a statement.

"With this infusion, the consortium has now fulfilled its total financial commitment of Rs 350 crore in equity as per the court-approved resolution plan. All commitments by the consortium have now been fulfilled, paving the way for it to assume control of the iconic airline," the statement added.

The consortium further clarified that its strategy for reviving the airline remains unchanged. Consequently, the consortium has fulfilled its total financial commitment of Rs 350 crore, enabling it to take over the ownership of Jet Airways, as per another statement from the consortium.

Also Read

Jet Airways looks into abyss as JKC fails to renew its flying permit

Jet Airways' fate in jeopardy as NCLT deadline for Jalan-Kalrock nears

Kalrock-Jalan consortium opposes sale of three Jet Airways planes

Jet Airways revival: NCLAT to rule on consortium plea against SBI on May 30

Lenders impeding Jet Airways revival: Jalan Kalrock Consortium to NCLAT

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Startups form 40-member task force to take on Google Play Billing System

Godrej Properties buys 109-acre land in Nagpur, to launch residential plots

Tata Steel inks pact with IOCL to further reduce carbon footprint

Tata Consultancy Services retains top spot as most valuable Indian brand


"The new promoters are determined to have the operations of the airline up and running in 2024," the statement noted, adding that further announcements regarding the launch date for Jet Airways will be made in the coming weeks.

Jet Airways was trading 5 per cent in the red at 11:45 am on Friday at Rs 55.91 apiece at BSE.
Topics : Jet Airways airline industry BS Web Reports Companies Aviation sector

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Stock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 29 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 29 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian games LIVE updates Day 5: India win 2 Gold, 3 Silver; Medal tally 31

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon