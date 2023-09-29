close
Sensex (0.68%)
65951.63 + 443.31
Nifty (0.74%)
19668.60 + 145.05
Nifty Midcap (1.01%)
40507.50 + 403.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.93%)
5864.90 + 54.20
Nifty Bank (0.81%)
44660.95 + 360.00
Heatmap

Accenture guidance delays hopes of demand pick-up for Indian IT: Analysts

Nirmal Bang analysts suggest investors use the gains to pare positions if overweight, especially in the tier-2 IT pack

Visitors look at devices at Accenture stand at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
Premium

Visitors look at devices at Accenture stand at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

Harshita Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 11:49 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At a time when the market is betting on a ‘higher for longer’ global interest rate view, Accenture’s (ACN) weak revenue forecast is a negative read-through for the Indian IT

Also Read

HCL Tech revenue, profit may rise 15% YoY in Q1FY24; ER&D segment to be hit

HCL Tech Q4 preview: Weak software segment to drag profit by 4-9% QoQ

Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed

Wipro Q4 preview: Soft quarter likely; share buyback, Q1FY24 guidance eyed

More downside seen in Infosys earnings estimate; stock to derate: Analysts

Stock of this realty company has zoomed 71% in the past 6 days

Trading strategies for stocks that doubled your money in 2023

Mkt regulator Sebi puts MCX's impending transition to new CDP in abeyance

MCX slips 9% as Sebi stops launch of new commodity derivative platform

FTSE Russell bond index not to include India, wk after JPMorgan's inclusion

Topics : Nifty IT stocks Accenture stock markets Markets IT stocks Wipro Infosys HCL Technologies TCS IT firms Market news

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Stock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 29 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 29 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian games LIVE updates Day 5: India win 2 Gold, 3 Silver; Medal tally 31

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon