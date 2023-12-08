Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Nifty hits 21K as RBI holds rates, ups FY24 GDP forecast
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty hits 21K as RBI holds rates, ups FY24 GDP forecast

Stock market LIVE on December 8, 2023: The Nifty50 benchmark breached the 21,000 mark as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held the repo rate at 6.5 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 10:50 AM IST
Stock Market Live: The Nifty50 benchmark breached the 21,000 mark for the first time on Friday as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held the repo rate steady at 6.5 per cent and raised the FY24 GDP forecast to 7 per cent from 6.5 per cent. The BSE Sensex also extended gains and jumped 300 points to a new high of 69,831.
The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were firm and rose up to 0.5 per cent.  Among stocks, IIFL Securities rallied 12 per cent after SAT set aside Sebi order, which barred the firm from taking new clients for two years.  Shares of sugar companies like Praj Industries, Renuka Sugars, Dwarikesh Sugar tumbled 5-6 per cent after the govt asked the industry to stop producing ethanol from sugarcane juice amid expected shortage of sugar ahead. 

Key Events

10:32 AM

RBI MPC LIVE: RBI to lay down regulatory framework for web aggregation of loan products

10:24 AM

RBI MPC LIVE: RBI allows reversal of liquidity facilities under SDF, MSF from December 30

10:20 AM

RBI MPC LIVE: Need for OMO sales has not occured so far as liquidity remained under pressure

10:15 AM

RBI MPC LIVE: RBI keeps FY24 CPI headline forecast unchanged at 5.4%

10:12 AM

RBI MPC LIVE: RBI raises FY24 GDP forecast to 7% from 6.5%

10:10 AM

ALERT: Nifty hits 21,000 as RBI maintains status quo on repo rate

10:05 AM

RBI Guv LIVE: Key repo rate left untouched at 6.5%

10:02 AM

RBI Guv LIVE: Core inflation continues to be sticky

10:02 AM

IRB Infra surges 7%; hits new high on healthy toll collection in November

9:48 AM

Sector ALERT:: Sugar shares extend losses, Renuka Sugar tanks 6%

9:17 AM

Opening Bell:: Sensex up over 100 points at 69,640

9:04 AM

Currency Alert: Rupee opens flat at 83.35/$

8:56 AM

Sharp downgrades likely to keep Paytm stock under pressure in market

8:51 AM

Voltas sees long build up: Here's a Bull Spread Strategy for the stock

8:46 AM

Chart check: Wait for dips in Nifty FMCG; book out profits in Nifty Energy

8:42 AM

Stocks to Watch: Tata Steel, Vedanta, NMDC, IIFL Sec, Zomato, Banks, Auto

8:37 AM

RBI comments key: Will Governor Shaktikanta Das throw another surprise?

8:21 AM

RBI policy in focus: MPC likely to hold repo rate for fifth time in a row, shows BS poll

8:16 AM

Gift Nifty holds small gains vs Nifty futures last close

10:50 AM

RBI policy impact: Nifty Realty top sectoral winner

10:46 AM

Bank stocks extend gains from opening post RBI MPC outcome

10:32 AM

RBI Guv LIVE:: UPI transaction limit hiked for education, healthcare

>> UPI transaction limit for education, healthcare spend hiked from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh

10:32 AM

RBI MPC LIVE: RBI to lay down regulatory framework for web aggregation of loan products

Under the digital lending ecosystem, concerns related to web aggregation of loan products has come to our notice, says Guv Das. 
 
Banks and NBFCs increasingly partnering with fintechs. So, we prosose to set up a fintech repository, says Das. 


10:27 AM

RBI Guv LIVE:: India top remittance receiving country

>> FPIs flows have seen a significant turnaround in FY24
 
>> FDI flows moderated to $10.4 bn in Apr-October

10:24 AM

RBI MPC LIVE: RBI allows reversal of liquidity facilities under SDF, MSF from December 30

RBI allows reversal of facilities under SDF, MSF even on weekends and holidays from December 30, says Guv Das. 
 
This will facilitate better fund management by banks, Das adds. 

10:22 AM

RBI Guv LIVE:: Govt spending to ease liquidity

>> MPC to remain nimble on liquidity management
 
>> So far, the need for OMOs did not arise

10:20 AM

RBI MPC LIVE: Need for OMO sales has not occured so far as liquidity remained under pressure

10:18 AM

RBI MPC LIVE: Monetary policy needs to be actively disinflationary, says Das

>> This is needed to bring inflation to the 4% target. 

10:15 AM

RBI Guv LIVE:: Threats to food inflation going ahead

>> Increase in prices of key vegetables a threat
 
>> Sugar prices, rabi crop also on radar

10:15 AM

RBI MPC LIVE: RBI keeps FY24 CPI headline forecast unchanged at 5.4%

>> Q1FY25 inflation projected at 5.2%
 
>> Q2FY25 at 4% and Q3FY25 at 4.7%

10:12 AM

RBI MPC LIVE: RBI raises FY24 GDP forecast to 7% from 6.5%

>> Q3 growth projected at 6.5%
 
>> Q4 growth pegged at 6%

10:11 AM

RBI Guv LIVE:: Investments activity up on buoyancy in public capex

>> Investments in fixed assets grow in H1 driven by petroleum, chemicals
 
>> Private consumption to gain support from strength in rural demand

10:10 AM

ALERT: Nifty hits 21,000 as RBI maintains status quo on repo rate

10:08 AM

RBI Guv LIVE:: Global economy continues to remain fragile

>> Extreme weather conditions; rising geopolitical conflicts a risk
 
>> Easing of inflation globally could lead of change in policy stance
 

10:05 AM

RBI Guv LIVE: Key repo rate left untouched at 6.5%

>> Repo rate left unchanged at 6.5%

>> Majority 5 out of 6 members agree to withdrawal of accomodation

10:04 AM

RBI Guv LIVE: Indian economy's fundamentals remain strong

Indian economy's fundamentals remain strong as Q2 GDP exceeded all forecasts. 

10:02 AM

RBI Guv LIVE: Core inflation continues to be sticky

10:02 AM

IRB Infra surges 7%; hits new high on healthy toll collection in November

The company and the IRB Infrastructure Trust (Private InvIT), has collectively recorded 20 per cent year-on-year rise in toll collection at Rs 437 crore in the month of November 2023. READ MORE

9:48 AM

Sector ALERT:: Sugar shares extend losses, Renuka Sugar tanks 6%

Shares of sugar companies extended losses after the government barred mills from using sugarcane juice or syrup for making ethanol this year, thus raising fears of a likely impact on ethanol realizations. Read More


First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 07:58 AM IST

