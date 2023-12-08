Stock Market LIVE: Nifty hits 21K as RBI holds rates, ups FY24 GDP forecast

Stock Market Live: The Nifty50 benchmark breached the 21,000 mark for the first time on Friday as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held the repo rate steady at 6.5 per cent and raised the FY24 GDP forecast to 7 per cent from 6.5 per cent. The BSE Sensex also extended gains and jumped 300 points to a new high of 69,831.

The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were firm and rose up to 0.5 per cent. Among stocks, IIFL Securities rallied 12 per cent after SAT set aside Sebi order, which barred the firm from taking new clients for two years. Shares of sugar companies like Praj Industries, Renuka Sugars, Dwarikesh Sugar tumbled 5-6 per cent after the govt asked the industry to stop producing ethanol from sugarcane juice amid expected shortage of sugar ahead.