Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty near 20,950; Sugar stocks slide

Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices opened higher Friday as investors shifted focus to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy outcome. The BSE Sensex rose 130 points to 69,654 and the NSE Nifty50 gained 43 points to 20,043.

JSW Steel, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, NTPC and M&M led gains on the Sensex, while LTIMindtree, UPL and Hindalco were the top Nifty winners.

On the flip side, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, SBI, Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Divi's Labs and Dr Reddy's were the leading frontline drags.

The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were firm and rose over 0.4 per cent each.