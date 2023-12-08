Sensex (0.21%)
69666.38 + 144.69
Nifty (-0.17%)
20901.15 -36.55
Nifty Midcap (0.59%)
44495.00 + 262.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.42%)
6772.10 + 28.50
Nifty Bank (0.01%)
46841.40 + 6.85
Heatmap

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty near 20,950; Sugar stocks slide

Stock market LIVE on December 8, 2023: The RBI is expected to maintain status quo on the key repo rate, holding it steady at 6.5 per cent

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices opened higher Friday as investors shifted focus to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy outcome. The BSE Sensex rose 130 points to 69,654 and the NSE Nifty50 gained 43 points to 20,043.

JSW Steel, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, NTPC and M&M led gains on the Sensex, while LTIMindtree, UPL and Hindalco were the top Nifty winners.

On the flip side, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, SBI, Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Divi's Labs and Dr Reddy's were the leading frontline drags.

The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were firm and rose over 0.4 per cent each. 
9:22 AM

Sensex 30 Heatmap:: JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank lead; ICICI Bank down

chart

9:19 AM

Opening Bell:: Nifty near 20,950, up 45 points

chart

9:17 AM

Opening Bell:: Sensex up over 100 points at 69,640

chart

9:07 AM

ALERT:: Sensex up 140 pts in pre-open deals; Nifty near 20,950

BSE, stock market, sensex
9:04 AM

Currency Alert: Rupee opens flat at 83.35/$

9:01 AM

Rs 17,000-crore TCS share buyback sees nearly seven times tendering

Investors tendered nearly seven times more shares in the Rs 17,000 crore buyback programme of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) than what the country’s largest software exporter intended to repurchase.
 
Data provided by stock exchanges showed the tendering of nearly 269 million shares by TCS shareholders, as against the maximum 40.1 million shares (1.12 per cent equity) it intended to buy. Read
The current situation is even poorer than the second quarter of FY15 when the attrition rate had touched 16.2 per cent
8:56 AM

Sharp downgrades likely to keep Paytm stock under pressure in market

In a presentation, One97 Communications (Paytm) announced that it is going to cut back on loan distribution for small-ticket ‘postpaid’ loans as a prudential measure. This decision follows the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) recent tightening of regulations, raising risk weights on unsecured loans. Read
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Chairman & CEO - One97 Communications (Paytm), BFSI Summit
8:51 AM

Voltas sees long build up: Here's a Bull Spread Strategy for the stock

Long build up is seen in the Voltas Futures on Thursday where Open Interest rose by 7 per cent (Prov) with the stock rising 2.49 per cent. Read
Notably, the company has also gained share in the inverter AC segment which aided segment margins
8:46 AM

Chart check: Wait for dips in Nifty FMCG; book out profits in Nifty Energy

The Nifty FMCG Index is currently portraying a short-term bullish trend on the charts, indicating positive market sentiment. However, a closer look at the near-term scenario suggests an imminent period of consolidation characterized by a negative bias.
 
During this consolidation phase, the index is expected to find support around the 53600 level, which coincides with the 10-day exponential moving average (10DEMA). Read
Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis
8:42 AM

Stocks to Watch: Tata Steel, Vedanta, NMDC, IIFL Sec, Zomato, Banks, Auto

Tata Steel, Vedanta, and NMDC: Business Standard reported that the three companies are weighing bids for blocks in India’s maiden auction round for critical mineral blocks. 
 
IIFL Securities: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has set aside the order by Sebi restricting IIFL Securities from taking new clients for two years. The tribunal has also reduced the penalty imposed on the stockbroker to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 1 crore.
  
Zomato: SoftBank’s investment firm SVF Growth Singapore plans to offload its remaining 93.5 million shares (1.1 per cent equity) in food delivery major Zomato on Friday. The price range for the transaction has been fixed at Rs 120-121 per share, as per reports. Read
market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market
8:37 AM

RBI comments key: Will Governor Shaktikanta Das throw another surprise?

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das had stumped the market in the previous two policies -- in August and in October -- first with action and then with words.
 
In August, it was the introduction of an incremental cash reserve ratio (I-CRR) to take out excess liquidity, which took the markets by surprise. Read
Shaktikanta Das (Photo: PTI)
8:32 AM

Expert Q&A | RBI likely to keep rates on hold for entire 2024, says Kaustubh Gupta

We believe US rates have peaked, and the US Federal Reserve can start easing in the second half of 2024. However, the same cannot be said for Indian policy responses. Read
Kaustubh Gupta, co-head of fixed income at Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company
8:26 AM

RBI not likely to cut benchmark repo rate before Q2FY25: SBI Report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is unlikely to cut the benchmark repo rate which is at 6.5 per cent now before Q2FY25 under any circumstances, according to a report by State Bank of India (SBI).
 
The report authored by Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, State Bank of India said, the central bank will maintain status quo in the upcoming monetary policy, which will be announced on 8 December. Read
RBI, interest rate hike, repo rate
 
8:21 AM

RBI policy in focus: MPC likely to hold repo rate for fifth time in a row, shows BS poll

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to keep the policy repo rate unchanged for the fifth consecutive policy review, all the 10 respondents said in a Business Standard poll. Read
Reserve Bank of India, RBI
8:16 AM

Gift Nifty holds small gains vs Nifty futures last close

8:13 AM

Japanese stocks drop most in Asia as yields jump

8:10 AM

US stocks close higher on Friday

7:57 AM

Good morning readers! Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard

Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Stock Market Sensex MARKET LIVE stock market trading RBI monetary policy RBI repo rate Dalal Street Markets Sensex Nifty Midcap smallcap stocks auto stocks bank stocks

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 07:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon