Maruti's first EV with a range of 550 km set to be launched by March 2025

The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki , is set to introduce its first electric car, the eVX, in the Indian market by next year in March, according to a report by Autocar India (ACI). The eVX will also have a Toyota version, just as there's a Glanza for Baleno and an Urban Cruiser for Brezza. The eVX will not only be made for the Indian market but also be exported. Officials of Maruti have confirmed the launch of the eVX by the financial year 2024-25. The price for the vehicle will also be announced in early 2025, the report said.

Maruti Suzuki's entry into the Electric Vehicle space

Speaking on the development, the Executive Director of Corporate Affairs at Maruti Suzuki, Rahul Bharti, was quoted in the ACI report as saying, "Our EV concept car has already been unveiled. It will be a high-specification SUV having a 550km range and a 60kWh battery." However, Bharti did not say anything about the number of cars the company is planning to manufacture.

What will be the price of Maruti's eVX?

While there are no confirmations on the price of Maruti's first electric vehicle, eVX, there are speculations that the car will be priced above Rs 10 lakh. While Maruti Suzuki retains a dominant market share in the petrol-powered affordable cars segment, given the size and range of the vehicle, the eVX is unlikely to be as affordable as Tata's Tiago EV.

Where will the eVX be manufactured?

The upcoming eVX and its Toyota sibling will be manufactured at Suzuki Motor's Gujarat's (SMG) Hansalpur facility, which is 90 km away from Ahmedabad, the ACI report said. SMG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Maruti Suzuki India. The plant has an operational capacity of 750,000 units a year. The plant has been in operation since 2017 and cars such as the Baleno, Swift, DZire, and Fronx.

Maruti eVX: Platform and Size

The eVX and its Toyota iteration will be built on Toyota's 27PL skateboard platform, the ACI report said. Apart from this, this platform is likely to be used to build more mass-market electric cars in the future. The SUV will be 4.3 meters long and is expected to have generous cabin space because of its born-EV architecture, the ACI report said. Maruti is already testing the eVX on Indian roads, the report said.