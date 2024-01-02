Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty tick above flatline in pre-open

Stock Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing another flat start on Tuesday tracking mixed cues from overseas. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were down 30 points at 21,861.
After Monday's muted trading, stock specific action will remain in focus this week amid a lack of global triggers. LIC has received a GST demand notice of Rs 806 crore. HUL has received similar tax notice worth Rs 447 crore.
BHEL said that it has not secured the Rs 19,400 crore order from NLC India.
Reports said Vodafone Idea's 30 per cent govt stake is being eyed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, driving the recent stock surge.
Global cues
Asian markets were mixed this morning. Hang Seng, CSI 300 dipped up to 0.9 per cent. Kospi fell 0.07 per cent. ASX 200 was up 0.22 per cent. Markets in Japan were shut due to the tsunami warning following a massive earthquake.
US markets were shut overnight. Stock futures remained flat.
Sectoral trends :: Nifty Bank, IT, Realty indices drop in trade
Sensex Heatmap :: 17 of 30 index stocks decline; Ultratech Cement, HUL weakest
Opening Bell :: Nifty slips below 21,750
Opening Bell :: Sensex drops 135 points weighed by financials
Pre-Open Session :: Nifty holds 21,750
Pre-Open Session :: Sensex gains less than 100 pts
Currency check :: Rupee opens 5 paise weaker vs US dollar
Watch: Is India VIX hinting at a downturn ahead?
Indian equities gave stellar returns of up to 20% in 2023. This fast paced rally has also sent the India volatility index to multi month highs during this time. Are equities ripe for a correction?
Strong visibility over growth, costs drive up CIL stock to record high
The share price of Coal India Limited (CIL) hit a multi-year high on the basis of strong recommendations and good numbers for the Index of Coal Industry in November. Read
Diffusion Engineers files IPO papers, will use funding for expansion
Engineering solutions provider Diffusion Engineers has filed preliminary papers with the capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial share sale. The initial public offering (IPO) is purely a fresh issue of up to 98,47,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Dec 27. Read
Gold to maintain upward trajectory in 2024, ended CY23 with 15% return
With the MCX spot gold prices at Rs 62,939 per 10 grams ($2,063 per ounce in international markets), the yellow metal ended 2023 on a strong note with returns of 15 per cent. Experts expect the yellow metal to maintain its impressive run in 2024 on the back of triggers such as the moderation in US economic growth, expectation of rate cuts this year and continued buying from central banks. Read
In a year-end spectacle, TVS Motor Company rode a wave of festive cheer to record a 25 per cent growth in December 2023 sales compared to the same period last year, selling a total of 301,898 units as compared to December 2022, where they clocked 242,012 units. Read
Stocks to Watch today, Jan 2: BHEL, Coal India, LIC, Nestle, TVS Motor
Coal India: Has achieved 68 per cent of its production target set for financial year 2024. For the month of December, the company's production grew by 8 per cent Y-o-Y to 71.9 Million Tonnes (MT).
Bharat Heavy Electricals: BHEL has clarified that it has not bagged the order worth Rs 19,400 crore from NLC India Ltd.
While the company has submitted a price bid for the order, "submission of bid does not result into automatic bagging of an order," it said in an exchange filing.
Life insurance Corporation: Has received a demand order, including a penalty, totaling Rs 806 crore for the fiscal year 2017-18. Read
Nifty Financial seen rangebound; Nifty PSU Bank faces resistance at 5,800
The Nifty Financial Services Index, currently positioned at 21457, is displaying a range-bound pattern on the charts for the upcoming week.
The Nifty PSU Bank Index, currently standing at 5757, has encountered notable resistance around the 5800 levels. Read
DIIs buy shares worth Rs 410 crore on Monday
FIIs sell Rs 856 crore of shares on first day of the new year
Profit booking by FPIs on Monday in equities.
Gold price unchanged at Rs 63,870, silver price unchanged at Rs 78,600
The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged in during early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,870, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also remained unchanged with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 78,600. Read
OMCs, Refiners in focus as govt hikes windfall tax to Rs 2,300 a ton
Centre increases windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 2,300 a ton from Rs 1,300.
It has reduced tax on diesel by Rs 0.5 per litre and a one rupee per litre windfall tax on aviation fuel.
Recap: 1st trading day 2024: Stock-specific action on a day of wild swings
Markets witnessed stock-specific action on Monday, although the benchmark indices remained flat. The stocks of RailTel, YES Bank, Vodafone Idea, and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) rose 2-6 per cent on the first day of trade. Read
Japan lowers tsunami warnings after 7.6 magnitude earthquake
A powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck central Japan on Monday, killing at least one person and prompting residents in some coastal areas to flee to higher ground.
The quake triggered waves of about 1 meter along Japan’s west coast and neighboring South Korea.
The Meteorological Agency initially issued a major tsunami warning — its first since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that struck northeast Japan killing nearly 20,000 people — for Ishikawa prefecture.
It later downgraded that and eventually cut it to an advisory.
It was the strongest quake in the region in more than four decades.