Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Easy Trip Planners gets board nod for raising funds up to Rs 1,000 cr

The board of directors of the company, at its meeting held on Tuesday, has given in-principle approval for the fundraising proposal, Easy Trip Planners, which operates under the brand EaseMyTrip

rupee, loan, indian rupee

The exercise will be on such terms and conditions as may be determined by the board in accordance with SEBI regulations and other applicable laws and to identify the list of proposed allottees for the aforesaid purpose, it added | Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Online travel service provider Easy Trip Planners Ltd is planning to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through a preferential issue.
The board of directors of the company, at its meeting held on Tuesday, has given in-principle approval for the fundraising proposal, Easy Trip Planners, which operates under the brand EaseMyTrip, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company further said that the board's in-principle approval pertains to "identifying the optimum combination of equity shares and/or warrants convertible into equivalent number of equity shares of the company to be issued on preferential basis for raising funds up to Rs 1,000 crore."

The exercise will be on such terms and conditions as may be determined by the board in accordance with SEBI regulations and other applicable laws and to identify the list of proposed allottees for the aforesaid purpose, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Easy Trip Planners Q1 profit down 22% to Rs 26 cr, revenue at Rs 124 cr

EaseMyTrip's general sales agreement with SpiceJet to start from Aug 1

Easy Trip Planners acquires 13.39% stake in Eco Hotels and Resorts

Paytm collaborates with Amadeus to drive travel experience with AI

Megastar Foods plans to raise Rs 42 cr through preferential issue of shares

Not in talks with Musk's Starlink for a tie-up, says Vodafone India

Kia India appoints Gwanggu Lee as MD and CEO, succeeds Tae Jin Park

Vivo PMLA case: ED moves Delhi HC against release of three employees

SC to consider hearing Vedanta's plea on Sterlite copper unit in Tami Nadu

Godrej Properties buys 4-acre land parcel in North-West Bengaluru

Topics : Easy Trip Planners Limited EaseMyTrip fund raising

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Holidays in 2024Train Ticket Booking AppGold Silver Price TodayYES Bank Share PriceNew Covid-19 Case UpdatesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon