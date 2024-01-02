Sensex (    %)
                        
Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty signals flat start; HUL, LIC, BHEL on radar

Stock market live updates on January 2, 2024: LIC has received a GST demand notice of Rs 806 crore. HUL has received similar tax notice worth Rs 447 crore

Stock Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing another flat start on Tuesday tracking mixed cues from overseas. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were down 30 points at 21,861. 

After Monday's muted trading, stock specific action will remain in focus this week amid a lack of global triggers. LIC has received a GST demand notice of Rs 806 crore. HUL has received similar tax notice worth Rs 447 crore. 

BHEL said that it has not secured the Rs 19,400 crore order from NLC India.

Reports said Vodafone Idea's 30 per cent govt stake is being eyed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, driving the recent stock surge. 

Global cues

Asian markets were mixed this morning. Hang Seng, CSI 300 dipped up to 0.9 per cent. Kospi fell 0.07 per cent. ASX 200 was up 0.22 per cent. Markets in Japan were shut due to the tsunami warning following a massive earthquake. 

US markets were shut overnight. Stock futures remained flat. 
8:26 AM

Gold price unchanged at Rs 63,870, silver price unchanged at Rs 78,600

The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged in during early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,870, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also remained unchanged with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 78,600.
Gold
8:21 AM

OMCs, Refiners in focus as govt hikes windfall tax to Rs 2,300 a ton

Centre increases windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 2,300 a ton from Rs 1,300. 

It has reduced tax on diesel by Rs 0.5 per litre and a one rupee per litre windfall tax on aviation fuel.
8:16 AM

Recap: 1st trading day 2024: Stock-specific action on a day of wild swings

Markets witnessed stock-specific action on Monday, although the benchmark indices remained flat. The stocks of RailTel, YES Bank, Vodafone Idea, and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) rose 2-6 per cent on the first day of trade.
stock markets
8:11 AM

Japan lowers tsunami warnings after 7.6 magnitude earthquake

A powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck central Japan on Monday, killing at least one person and prompting residents in some coastal areas to flee to higher ground.
 
The quake triggered waves of about 1 meter along Japan’s west coast and neighboring South Korea.
 
The Meteorological Agency initially issued a major tsunami warning — its first since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that struck northeast Japan killing nearly 20,000 people — for Ishikawa prefecture.

It later downgraded that and eventually cut it to an advisory.

It was the strongest quake in the region in more than four decades.

Via Reuters
8:06 AM

Chinese stocks start year on rough note as manufacturing activity remains weak

China’s official manufacturing PMI fell to 49.0 in December from 49.4 the previous month, showing a deeper contraction. 
8:02 AM

Crude oil rises 1% to $78 per barrel

Oil rose after Iran sent a warship to the Red Sea in response to the US Navy’s sinking of three Houthi boats over the weekend, adding to regional tensions as ships continue to avoid the key waterway.

Via Bloomberg
7:58 AM

Gift Nifty futures trade nearly flat

7:54 AM

US stock futures holds small gains

7:49 AM

Asian equities mixed; Hang Seng slides 1%

Japanese markets are shut due to Monday's earthquakes, followed by tsunami alerts. 
7:41 AM

Good morning readers! Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard

Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard
Topics : Stock Market Sensex MARKET LIVE stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty Midcaps Smallcap Dalal Street

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

