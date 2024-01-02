Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty signals flat start; HUL, LIC, BHEL on radar

Stock Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing another flat start on Tuesday tracking mixed cues from overseas. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were down 30 points at 21,861.

After Monday's muted trading, stock specific action will remain in focus this week amid a lack of global triggers. LIC has received a GST demand notice of Rs 806 crore. HUL has received similar tax notice worth Rs 447 crore.

BHEL said that it has not secured the Rs 19,400 crore order from NLC India.

Reports said Vodafone Idea's 30 per cent govt stake is being eyed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, driving the recent stock surge.

Global cues

Asian markets were mixed this morning. Hang Seng, CSI 300 dipped up to 0.9 per cent. Kospi fell 0.07 per cent. ASX 200 was up 0.22 per cent. Markets in Japan were shut due to the tsunami warning following a massive earthquake.

US markets were shut overnight. Stock futures remained flat.