Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India Inc billionaire promoter club: Count swells to record 152 in 2023

Mukesh Ambani back at the top ahead of Gautam Adani

Chairman Mukesh Ambani speaks during the 46th AGM of RIL (Photo: PTI)
Premium

Mukesh Ambani regained the top spot in India's billionaire league table in 2023

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The ranks of billionaire promoters of India’s listed companies swelled in 2023 to a record high of 152, with their combined net worth reaching an unprecedented $858.3 billion by the end of the year. This represents a 21 per cent increase in the number of billionaire promoters from 2022 (126) and a 16 per cent jump in their combined net worth from the previous year (around $739 billion).

The net worth of these billionaire promoters, as represented by the market value of their family’s stake in their companies, rose by 16.2 per cent in 2023. This outpaced the 15.5 per cent

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor

WI vs IND: Mukesh Kumar rewarded with ODI debut for good showing in Tests

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

HDFC Bank goes live with NPCI-developed UPI in secondary market platform

Saudi fund outpaces Singapore's GIC with $31.6 billion splurge: Global SWF

LIC receives Rs 806 crore tax notice for FY18 from Mumbai state tax office

RBI Deputy Guv Rao flags risks of AI deployment in financial institutions

Supporting regulatory framework needed to harness benefits of AI: RBI DG

Topics : Billionaire club Mukesh Ambani Gautam Adani Reliance Industries ipo filing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveHappy New Year 2024 WishesIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Delhi Air QualityBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon