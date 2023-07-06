Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Global equities fall as Fed officials bat for more hikes
Stock Market Live: Global equities fall as Fed officials bat for more hikes

Stock Market live on July 6, 2023: US equities snapped three day gains. The S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent, the Dow shed 0.38 per cent and the Nasdaq lost 0.18 per cent

SI Reporter

Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 7:35 AM IST
STOCK MARKET LIVE: The Gift Nifty futures indicated a weak start for the benchmark Nifty50 on Thursday, qupting 30 points lower at 19,480 levels at 7:15 am. This followed US Fed's hawkish minutes of its latest meeting that dampened global market sentiment. 
7:35 AM

Nikkei, Hang Seng drop 1% each; lead losses in Asia

7:31 AM

US stocks slide taking cues from hawkish US Fed

7:24 AM

Good morning readers!

Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 7:25 AM IST

