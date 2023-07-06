Stock Market Live: Global equities fall as Fed officials bat for more hikes

STOCK MARKET LIVE: The Gift Nifty futures indicated a weak start for the benchmark Nifty50 on Thursday, qupting 30 points lower at 19,480 levels at 7:15 am. This followed US Fed's hawkish minutes of its latest meeting that dampened global market sentiment. The Gift Nifty futures indicated a weak start for the benchmark Nifty50 on Thursday, qupting 30 points lower at 19,480 levels at 7:15 am. This followed US Fed's hawkish minutes of its latest meeting that dampened global market sentiment. , US equities thus snapped three day gains overnight. The S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent, the Dow shed 0.38 per cent and the Nasdaq lost 0.18 per cent., Asian markets also mirrored the losses this morning with Nikkei, Hang Seng, S&P/ASX 200, Strait times and Kospi falling 0.4-1.4 per cent. , , Stocks on radar, , JSW Steel: The stock will replace HDFC in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, effective July 13., Read More