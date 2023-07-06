STOCK MARKET LIVE: The Gift Nifty futures indicated a weak start for the benchmark Nifty50 on Thursday, qupting 30 points lower at 19,480 levels at 7:15 am. This followed US Fed's hawkish minutes of its latest meeting that dampened global market sentiment. The minutes on Wednesday showed that Fed officials decided to pause interest-rate hike at their June meeting to assess the economy’s progress, but they committed to hike the rate again later this month and expect more increases to follow ahead. US equities thus snapped three day gains overnight. The S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent, the Dow shed 0.38 per cent and the Nasdaq lost 0.18 per cent. Asian markets also mirrored the losses this morning with Nikkei, Hang Seng, S&P/ASX 200, Strait times and Kospi falling 0.4-1.4 per cent. Stocks on radarJSW Steel: The stock will replace HDFC in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, effective July 13.Tata Power: The firm has bagged a smart metering project worth Rs 1,744 crore in Chhattisgarh.