Stock Market Live: Asian equities gain; China annual CPI flat in June

Besides, key CPI inflation reading both in India and the US will be in the spotlight on Wednesday.

Global cues

Asian markets were mostly higher this morning with Hang Seng jumping 2 per cent. Strait times and Kospi rose 0.4 per cent higher while Nikkei in Japan lost 0.4 per cent. China's consumer price growth for June was unchanged YoY as against expectations of a 0.2 per cent rise, while the producer price index fell 5.4 per cent YoY, above the estimated 5 per cent decline.

On Friday, the S&P 500 fell 0.29 per cent, the Dow shed 0.55 per cent and the Nasdaq dipped 0.13 per cent. , , Stocks in focus on Monday, , RIL: The company's arm Reliance Retail has announced reduction in share capital at a payout of Rs 1,362 per share, leaving several investors staring at steep losses in the unlisted market., , Cyient DLM: The company will list on the bourses today with up to 57 per cent premium, as per ipowatch.com. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 265.