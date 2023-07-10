Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Asian equities gain; China annual CPI flat in June
LiveNew Update

Stock Market Live: Asian equities gain; China annual CPI flat in June

Stock Market Live: At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures quoted at 19,443, down 15 odd points

SI Reporter New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 7:46 AM IST
Follow Us

STOCK MARKET LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could see a muted start on Monday after closing with steep losses in the previous session. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures quoted at 19,443, down 15 odd points. 
Read More

Key Events

7:46 AM Jul 23

US stock futures trade with cuts in after market deals

7:40 AM Jul 23

Nikkei sole loser in Asia; Hang Seng up 2%

7:37 AM Jul 23

US markets decline Friday amid rate hike worries

7:34 AM Jul 23

Good morning readers! Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard

Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard

Topics :Stock MarketMARKET LIVEMarketsMarkets Sensex NiftyQ1 resultsReliance RetailReliance IndustriesVedanta Tata MotorsHDFC BankNykaaBSE NSE

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story