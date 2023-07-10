STOCK MARKET LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could see a muted start on Monday after closing with steep losses in the previous session. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures quoted at 19,443, down 15 odd points. India Inc's focus will shift to the June quarter earnings (Q1FY24) this week, which will begin from Wednesday. Brokerages expect Nifty50 companies to have cumulatively witnessed strong double-digit growth in their earnings in the first quarter of FY24 (Q1FY24). READBesides, key CPI inflation reading both in India and the US will be in the spotlight on Wednesday. Global cuesAsian markets were mostly higher this morning with Hang Seng jumping 2 per cent. Strait times and Kospi rose 0.4 per cent higher while Nikkei in Japan lost 0.4 per cent. China's consumer price growth for June was unchanged YoY as against expectations of a 0.2 per cent rise, while the producer price index fell 5.4 per cent YoY, above the estimated 5 per cent decline.On Friday, the S&P 500 fell 0.29 per cent, the Dow shed 0.55 per cent and the Nasdaq dipped 0.13 per cent. Stocks in focus on MondayRIL: The company's arm Reliance Retail has announced reduction in share capital at a payout of Rs 1,362 per share, leaving several investors staring at steep losses in the unlisted market.Cyient DLM: The company will list on the bourses today with up to 57 per cent premium, as per ipowatch.com. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 265.