Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trim losses; SBI Card falls 5%, PSBs drag

Stock Market Live: Equity benchmark indices opened lower on Friday as global markets came off the euphoric sentiment of the last few sessions. The BSE Sensex fell 150 points to 65,825 and the NSE Nifty50 slipped 48 points to 19,717.
Nifty losses were led by SBI, Bajaj twins, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank, which declined up to 3 per cent, as RBI raised risk weight for consumer loans including credit cards. The RBI mandate sent SBI Card spiralling 6 per cent lower. Asian Paints rose 3 per cent after Macquarie said the company announced 1 per cent price cut effective Nov 1. The Macquarie report said the company has reduced prices for its decorative portfolio with Rs 2 per litre cut across enamels.
The broader markets were also tepid. The BSE MidCap index dipped 0.2 per cent and SmallCap pocket was flat. Among sectors, financials were the weakest with Nifty PSU Bank index slipping 2.44 per cent. Nifty Bank shed 0.8 per cent.
JSW Infra wins order worth Rs 4,119 cr from Karnataka Maritime; stock soars over 5%
>> The JSW Group company has won an order to develop an all-weather, deep-water, greenfield port at Keni in Karnataka on Public Private Partnership basis, at an estimated cost of Rs 4,119 crore. The initial capacity of the port would be 30 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).
Brigade Ent to develop housing project worth Rs 2,100 cr in Bengaluru; stock jumps over 4%
>> The real estate firm has formalised a joint development agreement (JDA) with Krishna Priya Estates Private Ltd and Micro Labs Ltd to develop approximately 2 million square feet of residential housing in Yelahanka, North Bengaluru, boasting a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 2,100 crore.
Ramkrishna Forgings down 3%; To issue share capital into RKFL Engineering Industry via rights issue
>> The company has made an additional investment by way of rights issue in the equity share capital of RKFL Engineering Industry Private Limited (REIPL), wholly owned subsidiary company, by subscription of 10 million equity shares worth Rs 10 crore.
TVS Motor rises over 1% in weak market on foray into Euro market
>> It has signed an agreement with Emil Frey, one of Europe's largest automobile importers and retailers, for distribution of its products including the TVS Apache RTR 310 in European Union markets.
>> France will be the first country for the launch, where an entire suite of its products including ICE and EV models will be made available starting January 2024.
IDBI Bank slides over 4% on concerns over delay in divestment
The divestment of IDBI Bank might face delays, potentially missing the March 2024 deadline, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continues its thorough scrutiny of potential buyers, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), said on Thursday.
Delhivery falls 3% on block deal reports
>> SoftBank may offload around 31 million, or 4 per cent stake, in the logistics company for $150 million via block deals today, according to reports. SoftBank may offload around 31 million, or 4 per cent stake, in the logistics company for $150 million via block deals today, according to reports.
Sectoral trends :: PSU Bank index declines over 2%, Bank index 1%
Sensex Heatmap :: Financials drag benchmarks; SBI, Bajaj twins drop up to 2.7%
Opening Bell :: Nifty holds 19,700 in early deals
Opening Bell :: Sensex falls 150 pts
Pre-Open Session :: Nifty settles below 19,700
Pre-Open Session :: Sensex slides 200 pts
Currency Alert: Rupee opens flat at 83.23/$
Watch: Is it time to bet on new-age stocks?
Over the past three months, shares of new-age companies have rallied between 5 and 30% on the bourses as against a 1% rise in the benchmark indices. Are they good investment bet at current levels?
Brokerage views on RBI tightening norms for consumer loans
>> RBI action on conumers credit could push up borrowing and lending rates, housing finance stocks could be tactical beneficiaries, unaffected by new RBI norms: Morgan Stanley
>> RBI increases RWA, headwinds for sector, double whammy for NBFCs, banks loan growth should slow down while private banks can abosrb impact well: Macquarie
>> RBI indirectly telling banks to slow down on unsecured loans. Estimate 230 bps and 415 bps cuts in tier 1 capital for Bajaj Finance and SBI Card: CLSA
>> Banks & NBFCs will see an additional capital consumption of 40-80 bps. SBI Card to be most impacted: HSBC
Morgan Stanley sets benchmark Sensex target of 74,000 by December 2024
Morgan Stanley has set a December 2024 target of 74,000 for the benchmark Sensex. This implies an upside of 12 per cent from the current level.
“This level suggests that the BSE Sensex will trade at a trailing P/E multiple of 24.7x, ahead of the 25-year average of 20x. The premium over the historical average reflects greater confidence in the medium-term growth cycle in India,” the brokerage said in its ‘2024 India Equity Strategy Outlook’ note. Read here
Indian equity markets gain significant heft in emerging market basket
The Indian equity markets have significantly increased in importance within the emerging market (EM) basket of stocks in recent years. Since 2018, India’s weighting in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) EM Index — tracked by passive funds with assets of nearly $500 billion — has doubled, while the number of domestic stocks has grown by almost 70 per cent. Read
Tata Technologies IPO: A brief overview of the Pune-based ER&D firm
Apart from its anchor clients Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover, the company served other global biggies such as Airbus, Ford, McLaren, Honda, and Cooper Standard. Read