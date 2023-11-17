Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trim losses; SBI Card falls 5%, PSBs drag

Stock Market Live: Equity benchmark indices opened lower on Friday as global markets came off the euphoric sentiment of the last few sessions. The BSE Sensex fell 150 points to 65,825 and the NSE Nifty50 slipped 48 points to 19,717.

Nifty losses were led by SBI, Bajaj twins, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank, which declined up to 3 per cent, as RBI raised risk weight for consumer loans including credit cards. The RBI mandate sent SBI Card spiralling 6 per cent lower. Asian Paints rose 3 per cent after Macquarie said the company announced 1 per cent price cut effective Nov 1. The Macquarie report said the company has reduced prices for its decorative portfolio with Rs 2 per litre cut across enamels.

The broader markets were also tepid. The BSE MidCap index dipped 0.2 per cent and SmallCap pocket was flat. Among sectors, financials were the weakest with Nifty PSU Bank index slipping 2.44 per cent. Nifty Bank shed 0.8 per cent.