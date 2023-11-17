Stock Market Live: Asia stocks lower; Crude retreats to $77 on demand woes
Stock Market LIVE, November 17, 2023: At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were trading 20 points lower at 19,812
Stock Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could start slightly lower on Friday as global markets take a break from the recent two-day rally. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were trading 20 points lower at 19,812.
Stocks of banking and non-banking lenders will hog the limelight today as the RBI has increased the risk weights for consumer credit including credit card and personal loan exposure of banks to curtail high growth in consumer credit. Read
Among others, Delhivery could see some action as reports said SoftBank is likely to sell a 4 per cent stake worth $150 million in the logistics firm via a fresh block deal.
Globally, crude oil prices fell by 4 per cent and were trading at $77 per barrel on high US inventory and demand concerns in China.
Asian markets were largely lower this morning with Hang Seng dropping 1.6 per cent. Strait times and Kospi fell 0.6 per cent each. CSI 300 was down 0.44 per cent, while Nikkei rose 0.12 per cent.
Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones fell 0.13 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.12 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 0.07 per cent.
