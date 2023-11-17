Sensex (-0.14%)
Axis Bank, Bajaj Fin can dip up to 7%; GIC Hsg likely to gain, show charts

Meanwhile, SBI looks range-bound on charts, while shares of SBI Cards & Payments can pullback up to 7 per cent from present levels.

Rex Cano Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 11:20 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday, November 16, mandated banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to increase the risk weighting on unsecured loans like personal loans and those on the credit card from 100 per cent to 125 per cent.

The risk weighting for bank loans to higher NBFCs too was hiked by 25 basis points.

As the increase in risk weighting means that banks will have to set aside more capital while extending such loans, the lenders in turn could increase the lending rates on such products. 

