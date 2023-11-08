Stock market LIVE: Benchmarks off lows; consumption, IT stks lead recovery

Stock market LIVE updates: Benchmark indices were flat but in the green on Wednesday, after a day's hiatus, as global moves supported an uptrend. The S&P BSE Sensex was unchanged at 64,940 levels, while the Nifty50 held above the 19,400-mark. The strength was imparted by BPCL, Asian Paints, Cipla, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, LTIMindtree, Grasim, Reliance Industries, ONGC< L&T, and Wipro.
Meanwhile, in the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose 0.6 per cent each.
Among sectors, the Nifty Pharma and PSU Bank indices were racing ahead with up to 1 per cent gains. The Nifty Financial Services index, on the other hand, shed 0.27 per cent.
Stock of this Tata Group company has doubled returns in past 10 months
Trent on Tuesday reported a strong 55.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its Q2 standalone net profit to Rs 289.70 crore. Read
10:15 AM
US invests $553 mn in Adani's Sri Lanka port to curb China's influence
The financing from International Development Finance Corp. for the deepwater West Container Terminal in Colombo is the US government agency’s largest infrastructure investment in Asia, and among its biggest globally. It will bolster Sri Lanka’s economic growth and “its regional economic integration, including with India, a key partner to both countries,” DFC said in a statement. READ MORE
10:00 AM
Comment :: 'Buy on dip strategy working for retail investors'
>> There are three significant trends in equity markets now.
>> One, global markets are stable as indicated by the 7-day winning streak in Dow and S&P 500.
>> Two, a risk on is evident in markets primarily driven by the sharp correction in the US 10-year bond yield from the recent high of 5% to 4.57% now.
>> Three, the crash in Brent crude from around $94 to below $82 now indicates that the market doesn’t expect the Israel-Gaza conflict to aggravate into a wider regional conflict.
>> Since the buy on dips strategy is working, retail investors are buying in the broader market on every dip. There is no selling pressure in the broader market since FII selling is confined to large caps.
>> The best opportunity for long-term investors is in high quality large caps since these stocks will do well when FIIs eventually turn buyers.
Views by: V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
9:47 AM
Cipla jumps 1%; to transfer generic business to arm for Rs 350 crore
9:45 AM
Prince Pipes up 9% on nearly tripling Q2 profit
Net Profit came at Rs 70.63 crore for Q2, up 393% from Rs 24.11 crore last year.
9:41 AM
Rain Industries down 4%; Q2 profit slides 28% YoY
Q2 net profit dipped 27.9 per cent YoY to Rs 23.38 crore, while total income rose 45.3 per cent to Rs 77.40 crore.
9:39 AM
Genus Power soars 4% on winning Rs 2,260 crore order
The company has won a large order worth Rs 2,260 crore, as per CNBC TV-18.
9:36 AM
Alkem rises 4%; Q2 profit zooms 88% YoY
Posted an 87.9 per cent YoY increase in net profit at Rs 620.52 crore for Q2. Consolidated revenue from operations grew 12.1 per cent to Rs 3,440.17 crore.
9:34 AM
HPCL surges 7%; posts Rs 5,827 crore of profit in Q2
The company posted loss of Rs 2,476 crore in the same period last year.
9:31 AM
Apollo Tyres jumps 5% on strong Q2 results
Q2 consolidated profit more-than-doubled to Rs 474 crore for Q2FY24 from a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose over 5 per cent YoY to Rs 628 crore.
9:28 AM
Pharma index extends gains for 2nd day; Financials weaken
9:26 AM
MidCaps and SmallCaps hold gains in volatile trade