Stock market LIVE: Benchmarks off lows; consumption, IT stks lead recovery

Stock market LIVE updates: Benchmark indices were flat but in the green on Wednesday, after a day's hiatus, as global moves supported an uptrend. The S&P BSE Sensex was unchanged at 64,940 levels, while the Nifty50 held above the 19,400-mark. The strength was imparted by BPCL, Asian Paints, Cipla, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, LTIMindtree, Grasim, Reliance Industries, ONGC< L&T, and Wipro.

Meanwhile, in the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose 0.6 per cent each.

Among sectors, the Nifty Pharma and PSU Bank indices were racing ahead with up to 1 per cent gains. The Nifty Financial Services index, on the other hand, shed 0.27 per cent.