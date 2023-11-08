Home / Markets / News / Stock market LIVE: Benchmarks off lows; consumption, IT stks lead recovery
LiveNew Update

Stock market LIVE: Benchmarks off lows; consumption, IT stks lead recovery

Stock market LIVE updates on November 8, 2023: In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose 0.6 per cent each

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 10:32 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Stock market LIVE updates: Benchmark indices were flat but in the green on Wednesday, after a day's hiatus, as global moves supported an uptrend. The S&P BSE Sensex was unchanged at 64,940 levels, while the Nifty50 held above the 19,400-mark. The strength was imparted by BPCL, Asian Paints, Cipla, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, LTIMindtree, Grasim, Reliance Industries, ONGC< L&T, and Wipro.
Meanwhile, in the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose 0.6 per cent each.
Among sectors, the Nifty Pharma and PSU Bank indices were racing ahead with up to 1 per cent gains. The Nifty Financial Services index, on the other hand, shed 0.27 per cent.

Key Events

10:32 AM

Stock of this Tata Group company has doubled returns in past 10 months

9:24 AM

Hindalco, Bajaj Finance top Nifty drags

9:22 AM

BPCL, Coal India lead wins on Nifty

9:20 AM

Heatmap: 8 of 30 Sensex stocks trail in red

9:18 AM

Opening Bell: Nifty above 19,400

9:16 AM

Opening Bell: Sensex opens with small gains

9:00 AM

WATCH :: Will the recent optimism in equity markets last?

8:56 AM

Stocks to Watch today: RIL, Apollo Tyres, IRCTC, IndiGo, Dilip Buildcon

8:51 AM

Nifty FMCG index expected to turn bullish on clearing the hurdle at 52,600

8:31 AM

Gift Nifty cues :: Index at 19,529 levels, up 52 points

8:16 AM

Bond traders are betting for a seventh time on a Fed shift to rate cuts

8:00 AM

ALERT :: Biden, Netanyahu discuss temporary pauses in fighting

10:32 AM

Stock of this Tata Group company has doubled returns in past 10 months

Trent on Tuesday reported a strong 55.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its Q2 standalone net profit to Rs 289.70 crore. Read

10:15 AM

US invests $553 mn in Adani's Sri Lanka port to curb China's influence

The financing from International Development Finance Corp. for the deepwater West Container Terminal in Colombo is the US government agency’s largest infrastructure investment in Asia, and among its biggest globally. It will bolster Sri Lanka’s economic growth and “its regional economic integration, including with India, a key partner to both countries,” DFC said in a statement. READ MORE

10:00 AM

Comment :: 'Buy on dip strategy working for retail investors'

>> There are three significant trends in equity markets now.

>> One, global markets are stable as indicated by the 7-day winning streak in Dow and S&P 500.

>> Two, a risk on is evident in markets primarily driven by the sharp correction in the US 10-year bond yield from the recent high of 5% to 4.57% now.

>> Three, the crash in Brent crude from around $94 to below $82 now indicates that the market doesn’t expect the Israel-Gaza conflict to aggravate into a wider regional conflict. 

>> Since the buy on dips strategy is working, retail investors are buying in the broader market on every dip. There is no selling pressure in the broader market since FII selling is confined to large caps.
 
>> The best opportunity for long-term investors is in high quality large caps since these stocks will do well when FIIs eventually turn buyers.

Views by: V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

9:47 AM

Cipla jumps 1%; to transfer generic business to arm for Rs 350 crore

9:45 AM

Prince Pipes up 9% on nearly tripling Q2 profit

Net Profit came at Rs 70.63 crore for Q2, up 393% from Rs 24.11 crore last year. 

9:41 AM

Rain Industries down 4%; Q2 profit slides 28% YoY

Q2 net profit dipped 27.9 per cent YoY to Rs 23.38 crore, while total income rose 45.3 per cent to Rs 77.40 crore.

9:39 AM

Genus Power soars 4% on winning Rs 2,260 crore order

The company has won a large order worth Rs 2,260 crore, as per CNBC TV-18.

9:36 AM

Alkem rises 4%; Q2 profit zooms 88% YoY

Posted an 87.9 per cent YoY increase in net profit at Rs 620.52 crore for Q2. Consolidated revenue from operations grew 12.1 per cent to Rs 3,440.17 crore.

9:34 AM

HPCL surges 7%; posts Rs 5,827 crore of profit in Q2

The company posted loss of Rs 2,476 crore in the same period last year.

9:31 AM

Apollo Tyres jumps 5% on strong Q2 results

Q2 consolidated profit more-than-doubled to Rs 474 crore for Q2FY24 from a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose over 5 per cent YoY to Rs 628 crore.

9:28 AM

Pharma index extends gains for 2nd day; Financials weaken

9:26 AM

MidCaps and SmallCaps hold gains in volatile trade

9:24 AM

Hindalco, Bajaj Finance top Nifty drags

9:22 AM

BPCL, Coal India lead wins on Nifty

9:20 AM

Heatmap: 8 of 30 Sensex stocks trail in red

9:18 AM

Opening Bell: Nifty above 19,400

9:16 AM

Opening Bell: Sensex opens with small gains

9:09 AM

Pre-Open: Nifty to open higher

9:08 AM

Pre-Open: Sensex off to positive start

9:04 AM

Currency check :: Rupee opens 1 paise higher

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock MarketMARKET LIVEMarketsQ2 resultsS&P BSE SensexNifty50stock market tradingMarket newsIndian stock marketIndian stock marketsIRCTCMazagon Dock Shipbuilders

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Rajasthan polls: CM Gehlot, Dhariwal, rebels file nominations on last day

Over 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

World Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Heavy rains batter Bengaluru as monsoon intensifies, Shivakumar takes stock

India successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast: Official

Economy News

October e-way bill generation hits all-time high at Rs 10.3 crore

Rural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report