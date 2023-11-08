Sensex (0.04%)
64968.51 + 26.11
Nifty (0.14%)
19432.95 + 26.25
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
6207.80 + 76.55
Nifty Midcap (0.89%)
40407.25 + 357.45
Nifty Bank (-0.29%)
43610.30 -127.60
Heatmap

India, Malaysia looking at reviewing 2011 trade pact: Malaysian FM

The Malaysian foreign minister also said that his country is interested in expanding defence cooperation with India, including procuring military platforms and hardware.

malaysia, india, jaishankar

Malaysian FM Zambry Abd Kadir with EAM Jaishankar in New Delhi. | (Photo: X/@ZambryOfficial)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 1:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India and Malaysia are firming up a framework for conducting trade in national currencies and initiating a process to review the 12-year-old comprehensive economic cooperation agreement to include new domains and items, Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir said.
At the end of a three-day visit to India, Kadir told PTI that both sides are keen to expand trade engagement in new and emerging areas such as electronics, semiconductors, fintech, renewable energy, new technology and startups.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Ways to further boost the overall trajectory of ties were discussed extensively during talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Malaysian counterpart on Tuesday night.
Asked about India's long-pending demand to Malaysia to extradite fugitive evangelist Zakir Naik, Kadir did not give a direct reply and said Kuala Lumpur is keen on strengthening institutional mechanisms to boost security cooperation rather than focusing on any individual.
Naik is facing a multi-agency probe in India on a variety of charges, including terror-related activities and inciting extremism through hate speeches. He left India in 2016.
Kadir also expressed Malaysia's gratitude to India for providing 170,000 metric tonnes of non-basmati white rice recently when the country was reeling under shortage of rice.
India banned export of non-basmati white rice in July, but the restriction was lifted for a small number of countries last month.
To a question on escalating tensions in South China Sea in view of China's increasing assertiveness, Kadir said Malaysia and other member nations of the ASEAN do not want to allow this region to become a "flashpoint" and an area for "big power" competition.
Listing various measures to expand India-Malaysia bilateral trade, he said both sides are finalising the framework for conducting trade in national currencies.
"We want to use it and both the countries can benefit from it. We think such a move will strengthen the local currencies," he said late on Tuesday night.
India is in talks with a number of partner countries to develop alternative arrangements for trade settlements in national currencies in addition to the existing system of using freely convertible currencies like the US dollar.

Also Read

Abdul Kalam's 8th death anniversary: Remembering the Missile man of India

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Bangladesh Playing 11: Five changes in India's XI

IND vs MAL final: India come from behind to win 4th Asian Champions Trophy

Delhi pollution: Ex-VP Naidu advises Centre, Kejriwal govt to work together

Adhir Ranjan's jibe at PM as demonetisation exercise completes seven years

Focus on people's issues: Ex-Tripura CM Manik Sarkar advices CPI(M)

Air India faces flak for leaving passengers stranded at Delhi airport

HC seeks Centre's response on PIL to include 'Dharma' in school syllabus

The Malaysian foreign minister also said that he and Jaishankar discussed the need for having a re-look at the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) that came into effect in July, 2011.
"We feel there is a need to have a re-look at it to include new areas of trade like the digital economy and other emerging areas," Kadir said.
The CECA covers trade in goods, services, investments and movement of people.
The Malaysian foreign minister also said that his country is interested in expanding defence cooperation with India, including procuring military platforms and hardware.
To a question on whether Malaysia is keen to procure BrahMos supersonic missiles from India, Kadir declined to comment but said ministries concerned of the two sides will look into all relevant issues for deepening defence ties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India Malaysia India Foreign Policy India trade Trade talks

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Price TodayInstagram FeatureChampions Trophy 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEAUS vs AFG HighlightsSamvat 2080

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh pollsOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double tonWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi air quality 'severe', farm fires account for one-third pollutionOdd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: ExpertsRural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon