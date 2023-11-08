Stock market LIVE: Asian indices come off highs as US index futures slip

Stock market LIVE updates: Global cues are dictating market trends across domestic equities as the September quarter earnings' season nears closure.

In early trades on Wednesday, Asia-Pacific markets opened higher after most major indices closed lower in the previous session.

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.57 per cent, South Korea's Kospi added 0.72 per cent, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.31 per cent.

At 7:05 AM, Gift Nifty quoted at 19,486 levels, up 6 points from Nifty Futures' previous close.

Overnight, US indices ended higher with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite cocking their longest winning streaks in nearly two years.

The S&P 500 closed 0.28 per cent higher, the Nasdaq jumped 0.9 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.17 per cent.

Q2FY24 results on November 8, 2023:

Pidilite Industries, Power Finance Corporation, Tata Power Co., United Spirits, Lupin, PI Industries, Patanjali Foods, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, The Phoenix Mills, Oil India, Skf India, Grindwell Norton, The New India Assurance Company, Endurance Technologies, Godrej Industries, Bata India, KIOCL, Sanofi India, Tata Investment Corporation, Elgi Equipments, Brigade Enterprises, Rhi Magnesita India, Century Plyboards (I), Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Raymond, Concord Biotech, Eris Lifesciences, Welspun Corp, CESC, Computer Age Management Services, Firstsource Solutions, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Shree Renuka Sugars, GE T&D India, Birla Corporation, Medplus Health Services, E.I.D.-Parry (India), Mtar Technologies, Easy Trip Planners, Reliance Infrastructure, Balaji Amines, HEG, Gujarat Pipavav Port, EPL, FDC, Nazara Technologies, Hindustan Foods, Restaurant Brands Asia, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals, Wonderla Holidays, Moil, Borosil, Nesco, Sansera Engineering, Pricol, Ami Organics, Tasty Bite Eatables, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores, Teamlease Services, Neogen Chemicals, T D Power Systems, Ashoka Buildcon, Sai Silks (Kalamandir), Emudhra, HMA Agro Industries, Kaveri Seed Company, Automotive Axles, Hindware Home Innovation, Samhi Hotels, Avalon Technologies, Landmark Cars, Pearl Global Industries, Somany Ceramics, Lumax Auto Technologies, Best Agrolife, Mayur Uniquoters, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Precision Wires India, Vishnu Chemicals, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients, Alembic, Axiscades Technologies, Artemis Medicare Services.