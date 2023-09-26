Defense shares in focus; Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach, MTAR gain up to 14%

Jefferies is bullish on these two 2-wheeler makers, sees up to 23% upside

Apar Industries rallies 7% on fund raising plan; stock zooms 357% in 1 year

SME stocks to come under additional surveillance, T2T framework: NSE

Varun Beverages outperforms, up for 4th day in a row; analysts upbeat

At 5-year high: This power & infra stock has zoomed 146% in last one month

Defense stocks rally on bagging contracts from MoD; BEL, BDL surge up to 8%

Defence stocks pricing in all positives and offer limited upside: Analysts

Defence stocks on roll: Mazagon Dock, BDL, Cochin Shipyard surge up to 10%

Shares of defense related companies were in focus as they rallied up to 14 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade, in an otherwise subdued market, on the

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com