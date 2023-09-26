Poonawalla Fincorp gets RBI nod to issue co-branded credit card

Poonawalla Fincorp, a Cyrus Poonawalla group- promoted NBFC, has received Reserve Bank of India's approval to issue co-branded credit card with IndusInd Bank.

The company envisages to launch this credit card within three months, Poonawalla Fincorp said in a statement.

This partnership will enable Poonawalla Fincorp to usher in a new age of flexible and versatile retail credit, it said.