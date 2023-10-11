Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Global stock gain as US yields dip; Brent remains steady
Stock Market Live: Global stock gain as US yields dip; Brent remains steady

Stock market Update on Wednesday, October 11: The US markets ended higher for the third straight day Tuesday as bond yields dipped to 4.64 per cent; crude remained steady.

SI Reporter Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 8:08 AM IST
Stock market updates on October 11, 2023: Domestic equity market will be hoping to log gains for the second straight day amid supportive cues from global peers.
Gift Nifty was quoting at 19,785 this moorning as against the spot Nifty close of 19,689 Tuesday.
Overnight, the US stocks ended higher for the third straight day folllowing the favorable commentary from Federal Reserve officials, and a dip in bond yields. The 10-year Treasury yields declined to 4.64 per cent.
Brent Crude Oil remained steady around $88 level.
On Tuesday, the European markets too ended with strong gains. The FTSE 100, CAC and DAX were up around 2 per cent each.
Near home, Kospi zoomed nearly 2 per cent, and Taiwan jumped 1.2 per cent. Nikkei was up 0.3 per cent today.
Back home, shares of IT companies are likely to be in focus as TCS kicks-off the Q2 earnings season, and the board will also be considering a proposal for share buyback.  

Nifty FMCG, Auto: Charts indicate divergent trend for these two indices

Asian Market Update:: Nikkei up 0.5%; Hang Seng soars 1.5%

US Market:: S&P 500, Nasdaq gain over 0.5%

Options contracts of Nifty Financial Services index witness wild swings

The options contracts of the Nifty Financial Services (FinNifty) index witnessed wild swings on Tuesday, their expiry day. According to data available on NSE’s website, the FinNifty put option with a strike price of 19,800 logged, a high of Rs 162 and a low of Rs 0.05—a swing of over 3,200 times. READ MORE

Comment:: Knockout Punch from the Bulls

The Nifty opened with a gap up and continued to rise sharply throughout the day to end at 19,690, up 178 points on Tuesday.
 
The Future Open Interest (OI) indicated buildup of long positions in Nifty futures. Strong put writer additions were observed in 19,600 & 19,700 Strikes, which led to a strong up move in cash Nifty.
 
Nifty has given a higher close on the daily chart today. Nifty took Intraday support from 19,575, a level which acted as a resistance earlier. A break above 19,725 levels is likely to drive the index further upwards. Nifty also closed above the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average of 19,562 today.
 
Bank Nifty consolidated in the tight range in the first half before breaking out of the range and rising sharply to close at 44,360, up 474 points. The Index battledaround its key resistance zone of 44,500 levels. A breakout above 44,500 supported by short covering, will lead to a resumption of uptrend in Bank Nifty.
 
-  Ashwin Ramani, Derivatives & Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, Nifty FMCG index stands resilient, and promises potential gains in this nuanced market landscape. READ MORE


Fund Flow Alert:: FIIs net sellers, DIIs net buyers

FIIs net sold stocks worth Rs 1,005 crore on Tuesday, while DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,963 crore.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Alert:: Gold futures take a breather, consolidate after 3-day rally

Source; Investing.com

Crude Alert:: Brent remains steady around $88 per barrel

Source: Investing.com

European Market:: FTSE100, DAX, CAC rally up to 2%

Source: Investing.com

Source: Investing.com

Global Check:: US market ends higher as yields dip

Wall Street indexes closed higher on Tuesday, to notch their third straight day of gains, after dovish comments from the US Federal Reserve officials pushed Treasury yields lower as investors cautiously monitored developments in the Middle East.
 
Following comments from top Fed officials on Monday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the US central bank does not need to raise interest rates any further, and that he sees no recession ahead.
 
- Reuters

Good morning, readers!

Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
 
Track all the latest, markets' related updates here.
 

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 7:25 AM IST

