Stock Market Live: Global stock gain as US yields dip; Brent remains steady

Stock market updates on October 11, 2023: Domestic equity market will be hoping to log gains for the second straight day amid supportive cues from global peers.

Gift Nifty was quoting at 19,785 this moorning as against the spot Nifty close of 19,689 Tuesday.

Overnight, the US stocks ended higher for the third straight day folllowing the favorable commentary from Federal Reserve officials, and a dip in bond yields. The 10-year Treasury yields declined to 4.64 per cent.

Brent Crude Oil remained steady around $88 level.

On Tuesday, the European markets too ended with strong gains. The FTSE 100, CAC and DAX were up around 2 per cent each.

Near home, Kospi zoomed nearly 2 per cent, and Taiwan jumped 1.2 per cent. Nikkei was up 0.3 per cent today.