Stock Market Live: Global stock gain as US yields dip; Brent remains steady

Comment:: Knockout Punch from the Bulls
The Nifty opened with a gap up and continued to rise sharply throughout the day to end at 19,690, up 178 points on Tuesday.
The Future Open Interest (OI) indicated buildup of long positions in Nifty futures. Strong put writer additions were observed in 19,600 & 19,700 Strikes, which led to a strong up move in cash Nifty.
Nifty has given a higher close on the daily chart today. Nifty took Intraday support from 19,575, a level which acted as a resistance earlier. A break above 19,725 levels is likely to drive the index further upwards. Nifty also closed above the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average of 19,562 today.
Bank Nifty consolidated in the tight range in the first half before breaking out of the range and rising sharply to close at 44,360, up 474 points. The Index battledaround its key resistance zone of 44,500 levels. A breakout above 44,500 supported by short covering, will lead to a resumption of uptrend in Bank Nifty.
- Ashwin Ramani, Derivatives & Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities