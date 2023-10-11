close
Sensex (0.87%)
66079.36 + 566.97
Nifty (0.91%)
19689.85 + 177.50
Nifty Midcap (1.36%)
40285.50 + 540.85
Nifty Smallcap (1.21%)
5879.45 + 70.10
Nifty Bank (1.08%)
44360.15 + 473.65
Heatmap

Stock Market Live: Global stock gain as US yields dip; Brent remains steady

Stock market Update on Wednesday, October 11: The US markets ended higher for the third straight day Tuesday as bond yields dipped to 4.64 per cent; crude remained steady.

Image SI Reporter Mumbai
stock market, brokers, growth, investors, investments, funds

Stock market updates on October 11, 2023: Domestic equity market will be hoping to log gains for the second straight day amid supportive cues from global peers.

Gift Nifty was quoting at 19,785 this moorning as against the spot Nifty close of 19,689 Tuesday.

Overnight, the US stocks ended higher for the third straight day folllowing the favorable commentary from Federal Reserve officials, and a dip in bond yields. The 10-year Treasury yields declined to 4.64 per cent.

Brent Crude Oil remained steady around $88 level.

On Tuesday, the European markets too ended with strong gains. The FTSE 100, CAC and DAX were up around 2 per cent each.

Near home, Kospi zoomed nearly 2 per cent, and Taiwan jumped 1.2 per cent. Nikkei was up 0.3 per cent today.

Back home, shares of IT companies are likely to be in focus as TCS kicks-off the Q2 earnings season, and the board will also be considering a proposal for share buyback.
 

No article available in this category.

Topics : MARKET LIVE Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Gift Nifty stock market trading Q2 results TCS stock US markets Bond Yields Indian stock markets Indian stock exchanges BSE NSE

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 7:25 AM IST

