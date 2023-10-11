close
Sensex (0.55%)
66445.91 + 366.55
Nifty (0.54%)
19796.50 + 106.65
Nifty Smallcap (1.30%)
5956.05 + 76.60
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40668.90 + 383.40
Nifty Bank (0.37%)
44524.10 + 163.95
Heatmap

LIC says it has got GST notice of Rs 37,000 for paying taxes at lower rate

State-owned firm says taxes officer's action will not affect its finances

Life Insurance Corporation

The state-owned insurer, in an exchange filing on Wednesday, said the action is not expected to affect its finances.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 12:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has received a Goods and Services Tax (GST) demand order accruing to nearly Rs 37,000 for paying taxes at 12 per cent instead of 18 per cent for some invoices during the assessment year 2019-2020.

The state taxes officer in Srinagar has charged the company with a GST of Rs 10,462, penalty amounting to Rs 20,000 and interest of Rs 6,382, aggregating to Rs 36844.

The state-owned insurer, in an exchange filing on Wednesday, said the action is not expected to affect its finances.

LIC had received Income Tax penalty notices of Rs 84 crore in October and Rs 290 crore in September.

LIC, in October, received Income Tax penalty for Rs 84 crore for multiple assessment years. For assessment year 2012-13, it was  penalised Rs 12.61 crore and it was Rs 33.82 crore for 2018-19. For assessment year 2019-2020, the penalty amounted to Rs 37.58 crore.

In September, the company received another tax demand for more than Rs 166.75 crore. The interest charged was more than Rs 107.05 crore and the penalty cited above Rs 16.67 crore together amounting to Rs 2,90,49,22,609.

At 10.50 am, LIC’s share was trading 0.89 per cent up at Rs 641.15 on the National Stock Exchange. 

Also Read

Delta Corp tanks 15%, hits 52-week low on tax notice of Rs 16,822 crore

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

I-T dept issues notices to 15 social media influencers over low tax payment

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Premiums of non-life insurance companies rise by 14.86% in H1FY24

Irdai to deploy Bima Vahak in every Gram Panchayat before end of 2024

Strategy shift at top insurer LIC aids in lowering govt borrowing costs

Govt considers financial creditor status for insurers issuing surety bond

Bhargav Dasgupta steps down as MD & CEO of ICICI Lombard General Insurance

Topics : Goods and Services Tax Life Insurance Corporation GST LIC business news today

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDirect Tax CollectionsLatest News LiveTata Capital Healthcare Fund IITCS Q2 previewGold-Silver PriceMukesh AmbaniDelhi Police Traffic Advisory | World Cup 2023IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

Rahul Gandhi running 'Jhooth Ki Dukaan', says MP CM ChouhanRajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG Playing 11 live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023 India vs Afghanistan: Check Delhi Police's traffic advisory

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees CelsiusUP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin GuptaIMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon